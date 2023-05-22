There is little time to seek compensation for the victims of the Nazis

By 28 June, the families of the victims of war crimes committed by the Nazis in Italy between 1939 and 1945 must have filed a civil case against the Federal Republic of Germany: on the contrary, they will not be able to access a compensation fund set up by the Italian state within the framework of the PNRR, the national recovery and resilience plan.

The deadline has been moved several times over the last year and the possibility of a further postponement has not been discussed so far. Although it took almost 80 years for the Italian state to deal with the matter, those who do not respect the deadline will not be entitled to financial recognition. And there is a further problem brought to light by various associations and lawyers, namely that the law is not very clear and many families could be left out.

In the last twenty years some relatives of the victims of the Nazis had already filed and won civil cases filed against the Federal Republic of Germany. Germany, however, had always opposed the compensation established by the Italian judges under the Bonn agreements of 1962: at the time, Germany paid Italy 40 million German marks, about 1.5 billion euros today. According to the Federal Republic of Germany, in this way all the requests had been satisfied, both those of the Italian state and those of the victims’ families.

Germany claims Italy violated its “jurisdictional immunity” because it continued to allow victims of Nazi war crimes to seek reparations. It is a claim that is based on the legal principle The pair has no control over the match: that is, the equal (a state) has no jurisdiction over its equal (another state). In 2012 a sentence of the International Court of Justice, the tribunal that resolves disputes between states belonging to the UN and located in The Hague, proved Germany right, while in 2014 the Italian Constitutional Court established that the jurisdictional immunity it cannot be applied to states which have not respected inviolable human rights, as in the case of Nazi Germany.

In 2022 Italy found a solution to avoid diplomatic clashes with Germany, which despite the sentences has never wanted to pay the reparations. On April 30, 2022, Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree-law establishing a new discipline for “the compensation of the damages suffered by the victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity, to the detriment of Italian citizens by the forces of the Third Reich in the period between 1 September 1939 and 8 May 1945”.

The decree-law imposed a limit, on May 30, 2022, on “all the cases in which the victims of deportations and torture, and their heirs, have presented a request for compensation to Germany: after that deadline it is no longer possible to act”. The limit was moved to June 30, 2022 and then to August 30, and then postponed again to the end of February 2023 and now to June 28. With the decree, a compensation fund of 55.4 million euros was established with money from the PNRR and the Fund for structural economic policy interventions: in fact, the government took charge of the compensation due to Germany.

On Friday 12 May Istoreco, the Institute for the history of the Resistance and contemporary society in the province of Reggio Emilia, organized a online meeting with some expert lawyers on the subject to clarify the many doubts expressed by the families. According to various associations and lawyers who assist the families of the victims of the Nazis, in fact, the law is not clear and has some controversial points.

One of the first important information disseminated during the meeting is the definition of the categories that can access the fund. It is not reserved only for the families of people who died in the massacres or following deportation, but also for the families of soldiers interned after 8 September 1943, partisans or civilian victims.

However, a criminal conviction already handed down by an Italian judge is not enough: to obtain compensation, you need to have filed a civil case against the Federal Republic of Germany. This distinction is particularly relevant for the cases of the massacres for which those directly responsible were tried, i.e. the German military, and not Germany. “In some criminal trials Germany had been excluded precisely because of jurisdictional immunity, so many criminal sentences did not directly involve the German state”, explains the lawyer Giulio Arria, lawyer of some relatives of the victims. “In this case, the family members must file a civil suit by June 28.”

For those who already have a criminal sentence it is easier, because in the new case they can attach the documentation of the previous trial. On the other hand, those who want to access compensation without ever having presented causes will have to obtain and bring documentary evidence such as the lists and files of prisoners meticulously compiled by the Nazis, postcards sent from labor camps, interrogation or death reports. If the case is accepted by the court, at that point the case can be discussed in the courtroom and a sentence can be reached, with the rather long times of Italian civil justice.

Then there are two other problems: the first is that the Draghi government’s decision has blocked the execution of sentences that have already become final, a definition of the civil procedure used to indicate when sentences become valid and therefore compensation can be collected. In May 2022, for example, a sentence was expected which could decide the direct attachment of some German assets in Italy, including the headquarters of the Goethe-Institut state cultural institute in Rome. The lawyers had worked for a long time to identify German assets that could be attached as it is not possible to retaliate against the embassy and its current accounts, but with the decree-law now the process of that sentence cannot go ahead.

Last December, judge Miriam Iappelli, of the civil court of Rome, expressed a doubt about the constitutionality of the decree-law. The judge maintains that the blocking of foreclosures does not allow the victims’ families to assert their right established by a sentence. The Constitutional Court will discuss this finding in a hearing scheduled for July 4th.

The second problem concerns the implementing decrees, which serve to understand the ways in which the law will be applied but which have not yet been approved by the government (a problem that is actually more general, which does not concern only this decree-law). In short, it is not yet clear how it will be possible to access the fund, who to contact, how long to send the application and how to send it. Furthermore, various associations and lawyers argue that the 55 million euro fund will not be sufficient to satisfy all the compensation requests established by the judges and at the moment it is not clear whether the government will undertake to allocate new funds.

“If a judge has ruled that a family must receive a sum, that sum must be given,” Arria says. “There is also the possibility of making individual agreements with the state, but at the moment nothing is known because there are no implementing decrees”. According to lawyer Arria, the situation is still better than it was twenty years ago when families sued without being certain about compensation, however deadlines, unclear information and long times could discourage many who are entitled to compensation.