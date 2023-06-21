there is news, let’s see what has just emerged » ILMETEO.it

Little Kata disappeared in a former hotel in Florence Eight days have passed since the disappearance of Kataleya Mia Alvarez Chiclio, known as Kata, from the former Hotel Astor in Florence and no trace has yet emerged that can suggest where she may have ended up.

In the last few hours, however, as reported beraking latest news, the specialized departments of the carabinieri, Ros, Sis and Gis, managed to search the entire structure and had more than 130 people evicted, 50 of whom were children. So the massive activities of the police continue in the hope of finding little Kata. However, there are elements that have emerged in the last few hours that can help to understand what happened to the Peruvian girl.

A narrow cavity to be thoroughly checked, a secret compartment, a mobile phone abandoned in a dumpster and a new private camera pointing to an area adjacent to the internal courtyard are the main elements that have emerged in recent hours in the thorough inspection activities inside the former Hotel Astor in Florence. With the structure completely cleared of occupants, inspection activities will now resume unabated.

“I hope they don’t find her in here, because otherwise it would mean that Kata is no longer alive and instead I hope she is” said the girl’s mother, Kathrina Alvarez, who had returned with her brother to gather their things after being hurried away in recent days for fear of retaliation.

