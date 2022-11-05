[NTDTV, Beijing, November 04, 2022]According to a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report, long-term symptoms of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) could affect up to 23 million Americans and put 1 million permanently out of work. Experts say there is currently no cure for long-term COVID-19 symptoms, and the current goal is to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

According to a recent U.S. Government Accountability Office report, the aftermath of COVID-19, also known as the “coronavirus,” could affect as many as 23 million Americans and leave 1 million permanently out of work, severely impacting the U.S. economy.

According to a recent study (October 12) in the scientific journal Nature, nearly half of Covid-19 patients with symptoms have not recovered after a few months.

Jose Luis Perez, chief medical officer of the South Central Family Health Center: “Because even the medical research community doesn’t really understand what the pathophysiology of COVID-19 is. Is it a blood clot? Is it an immune system abnormality?” “We don’t have a specific test. The way. I can’t do a blood test to tell if you have a new crown, and we don’t have a nasal swab test method. At this point, it’s basically a clinical diagnosis through a series of symptoms and symptoms or medical history of the new crown infection. “

Experts say obesity can also cause severe symptoms of the virus, and even coronavirus. By law, patients living under long-term COVID-19 restrictions can also be classified as disabled.

Nisha Viswanathan, director of UCLA’s long-term new crown program: “Some of our patients have many symptoms, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and some are just a single symptom, such as loss of taste and smell.” “The new crown can indeed change the hormones in the brain. , which can lead to depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and poor concentration, which are some of the things our patients often notice.”

They will focus treatment on reducing symptoms and assisting patients to improve their quality of life.

Nisha Viswanathan: “Creating a mindfulness practice that includes meditation, acupuncture, and actually many of our TCM methods can be really successful in managing symptoms for many patients who feel fatigued. I think in the end, many patients just need to combine these techniques, to improve these symptoms.”

She pointed out that a moderate return to work can also help patients with long-term new crowns recover, while also bringing some meaning and purpose to their lives.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Guo Yoxi in Los Angeles

