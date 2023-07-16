There is no drinking water for 3 and a half million people, what is happening in Uruguay? Here’s how droughts can dry up faucets

More than half of Uruguay’s population, around 3.5 million inhabitants, no longer has access to drinking water and the situation could continue for a long time. And this happens in one of the countries in the world with the greatest water resources. A situation determined by the long drought that has hit the South American nation.

The British newspaper Guardian reports this in an article which opens the international version of its site. Historically, you are reminded, Uruguay is considered rich in water resources, but in reality the capital Montevideo and its surroundings are supplied by a single reservoir that has emptied three consecutive years of drought. That is why since the beginning of this year the public company that supplies the water has gradually added brackish water from the Rio de la Plata estuary. Now the water has exceeded the maximum levels of sodium and chlorides set by WHO standards and the water has a bad taste, even if according to the government it is not dangerous for health, apart from the most vulnerable subjects such as small children, women pregnant and people with health problems. Half of the people living in the area have reduced their consumption of tap water, over a third have stopped drinking it and the government has announced the distribution of bottled water.

By Latin American standards, Uruguay is a high-income country and has always thought it could be independent in terms of water thanks to its important resources. And those who, some time ago, had predicted the risk of a decrease in these resources, to the point of fearing the danger of running out of drinking water, have been branded a “catastrophist”, thus postponing any investment in infrastructure. Three consecutive years of drought have nearly emptied the freshwater reservoir, and to avoid shortages, the state-owned water supplier, OSE, has been gradually adding brackish water from the Rio de la Plata estuary since the beginning of the year.

By early May, the mixture had reached the maximum levels of sodium and chlorides recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO): now those values ​​have doubled, giving the water a foul taste and raising questions about the potential health effects. Authorities say the chemicals only affect the taste and smell of the water and “do not necessarily pose a health risk to most people”. Álvaro Mombrú, dean of the chemistry faculty of the Universidad de la República, said “that at the moment he would not recommend its consumption”, while his colleague Arturo Briva, dean of the medical faculty, said that water is still considered safe but warned that “as levels rise and exposure time increases, some repercussions may occur.”

Experts have advised taking shorter showers and there have been reports of increased damage to water heaters due to the type of water entering the aqueduct network. A survey in May found that about half of people in the affected area had cut back on their tap water consumption and 35% had stopped drinking it completely. The government exempted bottled water from tax by announcing it would provide free bottled water to more than 500,000 people. While Mario Bidegain, meteorologist, said that calculating the amount of rain needed to bring the situation back to normal is not a difficult task. If there is heavy rain as expected in early September, authorities will still have to decide whether to reduce sodium and chloride levels to normal or maintain some sort of blend to preserve supplies in case the drought continues. “We’ll probably get out of this slowly,” Bidegain said.