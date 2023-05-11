“There is no emergency.” It’s a clash over security in Milan

I given on the one hand, on the other the «storytelling», as the government representative defines it Melons in an unexpected tandem with the centre-left mayor Beppe Sala. The synthesis is contained in the sentence with which the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi begins to illustrate the outcome of the summit held yesterday in the prefecture: “There is no security emergency in Milan.” Why i numbers are declining: «Comparing the data with 2019», the last ordinary statistical year before the pandemic, «the crimes typical in the area Central Station I am go down of 39%».

An admission that succeeds in the short circuit of provoking the controversy of the same political party, in the guise of the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana: «If the minister thinks it’s a good result, let’s go on like this. I say no». In the middle, beyond the statistics, the perception of the crimes: «There is one narrative that puts the city in a bad lightsometimes reading what is happening is a bit disheartening», he intervenes Sala, but “everything that generates concern is a problem that occupies and worries us and that we must take charge of”, guarantees the minister. Hence, the government’s response to the requests made by local institutions of increase the agents on the street.

numbers in hand, i 1,322 reati registered in the Central area in the first quarter of 2019 they are down to 938 in the same period of 2022 and 896 in the same period of this year. In particular i thefts they fell by 71.3%. "When compared with other major European and North American cities we have a lot to teach, so based on the data I would say that we cannot speak of an emergency, but let's not underestimate it request for security that comes from citizens: we will always work to ensure that even at the level of perception we can have greater effectiveness», explains Piantedosi.

Here then is the workforce put in place: «Between the State Police, the Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza we arrive at 250 more agents on the territory in 2023 (per a total of 430 entries, half of which already done). Speaking of safety in the stations, Piantedosi welcomes the operation that the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo is working on Salvini with the State Railways on the implementation of the airport security not only in terms of men but also of interior furnishings “to fill those shadow cones that can create the conditions for the commission of crimes”. Another figure pitted by the minister is what he sees as “almost 100% assurance of justice for offenders”. The last Wednesday, with the arrest of the alleged rapist of the woman abused two weeks ago in Piazza Carbonari.

Satisfied with the strengthening of Beppe’s workforce Salabecause «the Milanese – he says – must know that in the three squares near the central station there is a continuous and non-static presence, in which you continue to check, to annoy those who annoy». Palazzo Marino also brings home the “promise” of being able to reach 500 more Local Police officers by 2025 to reach the historic ceiling of 3,350 units in force in piazzale Beccaria. To succeed, accounts in hand, “we need to hire 1,025 of them in four years”, explains the councilor for security Marco Granules: «237 of these were hired in 2022, another 260 will be by the end of the year».

Another theme on the table in the prefecture, that of unaccompanied foreign minors: «Today in Milan we have 1,500 of which only 1,200 are registered. An enormity – says Sala -: we need to strengthen management ».