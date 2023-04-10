A spokesman for the Houthi Shiite militias announced that there was one exchange of prisoners with Saudi Arabia, as a result of international efforts to obtain peace in Yemen, the country on the Arabian Peninsula where a war has been going on for eight years which has caused a very serious humanitarian crisis. Since March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has periodically bombed Yemen and kept it under embargo, while Iran has been supporting the Houthi rebels, who control part of the country. It is a war that has caused tens of thousands of deaths in recent years, but in recent days it seems that the hypothesis of a peace agreement has become more concrete, even if the news of a real negotiation is not official at the moment .

Abdul-Qader el-Murtaza, spokesman for the Houthi militias, said Saudi Arabia on Saturday he freed 13 prisoners of war against the release of a Saudi prisoner. According to el-Murtaza, the prisoner exchange, brokered by the UN, provides for the release of 887 prisoners in total.

Also second sources cited and Bloomberg in recent days meetings have been held between a Saudi delegation and one of the Houthi militias with the mediation of officials from Oman, which borders on Yemen and Saudi Arabia. The meetings were to be held in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen. Sabathe Houthi-controlled Yemeni news agency, wrote that one of the Houthis’ political leaders, Mahdi Al-Mashat, met with Omani and Saudi delegations on Sunday to agree a peace plan and reach a ceasefire.

At the moment the Saudi government has not confirmed the prisoner exchange or the meetings. In any case it would be first time since the beginning of the war that members of the Saudi government have been received in Sana’a, and also for this reason they have been interpreted by the international community as a positive signal for the possible resolution of the conflict.

In summary, the crisis in Yemen began in September 2014, when the Houthis, an Iranian-backed Shiite militia from the mountains in the north of the country, occupied Sana’a and much of the north of the country, establishing a new government . Within months, the occupation of the Houthis prompted a military intervention in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia with backing from the United Arab Emirates and other Sunni Arab countries (Iran, like the Houthis, is majority Shia). . The coalition saw the Houthis as a dangerous tool of their main regional adversary, Iran, and for this reason the war in Yemen was often referred to as a “proxy war”.

The military operations of the coalition did not have great results: Saudi Arabia and its allies ended up controlling the southern part of Yemen, while the Houthis the capital Sana’a and the north. Meanwhile, ports and airports were blocked, the country was heavily bombed and a cholera epidemic also began, killing thousands of people. Even before the war, Yemen was one of the poorest countries in the world: today it is estimated that around 80 percent of its approximately 33 million inhabitants are in need of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, the war has favored the infiltration of extremist and fundamentalist groups, who have consolidated their control over the eastern and desert part of the country. So far, no ceasefire or attempted negotiations have been successful.

Negotiations had intensified in recent weeks, while in early March Saudi Arabia and Iran had re-established their diplomatic relations after seven years, in an agreement considered in many ways historic. Between Iran, ruled by a Shiite theocracy, and Saudi Arabia, ruled by a Sunni absolute monarchy, there has been strong hostility for years, as is evident in many diplomatic issues and conflicts in the Middle East, including the one in Yemen.