there is something for everyone

If there is one thing that digitization has brought with it, it is certainly the possibility of saving. If we think of the pre-Internet era, for those of us who still remember it, we can’t help but realize that it was much more complicated to understand when the price of a hotel, product or insurance was high and when, instead, it was convenient.

For physical products, you had to go around the local shops and compare them, which was time-consuming and still a limited selection. As far as services were concerned (such as a hotel, insurance or a course) you had to make a long and tedious round of phone calls, which required a lot of time and often didn’t give all the answers.

One thing that price comparisons before the digital age had in common, in addition to the huge amount of time invested, was then that there was no certainty about the quality of what one was buying. It was not possible to know if the product was of quality or if the service offered was of value, at most one followed the word of mouth.

To fill these needs has come the response of the digital age with the convenient and very useful price comparison applications.

Price comparison app

Comparison apps have been like a godsend for saving money: in just a few clicks, you can compare infinite products and services through pricesi product details and very useful reviews of those who have already chosen that item or that service.

This means saving a lot of time and money by being able to compare all the variables at the same time: the price, the opinions of other users and the presence or absence of other similar products to choose from.

And if at the beginning the comparison apps were limited to physical products, now we can say that there is something for all tastes: from everyday items to insurance, from hotels to airline flights, from video games to home utilities.

Comparison app for miscellaneous items

There are so many of this kind and they have become real search engines that act as intermediaries in the sale.

Among the best known and most reliable we find Find pricesa bazaar of objects of each category that also offers coupons and discount codes as well as offering a very rich and informative comparison.

Here you can find electronics, technology, health and beauty items but also home and gardening.

Another similar comparison app is an ideal (https://play.google.com/store/search?q=Idealo&c=apps&hl=it) where you can put alerts to report price increases and also find categories such as clothing and children’s games.

Comparison app of services and utilities

These apps compare providers of utilities come light and gasbut also the insurancethe suppliers of Internet and telephony, accounts and cards and so on.

Among the most famous we find Segugio.itwhich in addition to the comparison of all utilities and insurance also offers mortgages and loanscomparing their rates, conditions and characteristics.

Another very popular one is Facile.it which focuses on car insurance and allows you to find the cheapest and most suitable insurance for your needs.

Game comparison app

Comparison apps really exist in every category, now, even entertainment products. Indeed, we can find apps where to compare the prices of games such as DLCompare – Compare, Buy, Down where to find the best prices of games for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Or Eneba – Marketplace for Gamersan app much loved by gamers to compare video game prices and find the best promotions.

In the legal remote gaming sector, it is possible to compare the various operators that offer online games based on the app interface or live games, as can be seen on the page where you can compare the best apps based on the bonuses offered, availability for both Android and iOS, user reviews and other peculiarities of graphics or user experience.

Air travel and flight comparison app

Airline and travel comparison apps are used by most people to organize their own trips in a do-it-yourself way and have become so intuitive and functional that they can partially replace tour operators.

Apps like that of Skyscanner to download on the page https://play.google.com/store/search?q=Skyscanner&c=apps&hl=itallow you to compare flights at no extra cost, recommend the best periods in which to travel and also give intelligent suggestions for saving by indicating the best and least inflated periods, the days in which it is advisable to book and the cheapest destinations for each month.

Also on the app Momondo you can compare the prices of air flights, but also vehicle hire, hotels and entire holiday packages.

In this way you can easily organize a trip saving money, time and comparing the multiple reviews to evaluate if the service or experience corresponds to the description and our needs.

