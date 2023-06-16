there is something new in the Revenue Agency circular; let’s see the latest news » ILMETEO.it

Superbonus 2023: there is something new in the Revenue Agency circular; let’s see the latest news

New circular for the Super BonusA new one has arrived Circular from the Revenue Agency with the latest regulatory changes superbonus (aid law decree quater and sales decree law). Among the main changes, the extension from 31 March to 30 September 2023 the deadline for benefiting from the Superbonus for works carried out on single-family units, provided that works have been carried out as of 30 September 2022 for at least 30% of the total intervention.

The practice document, as reported by The messengeralso contains clarifications on the possibility of spread the deduction over 10 yearsinstead of 4, for expenses incurred in 2022. Space for the tax discount for photovoltaic systems that the 2023 Budget law extended to non-profit organizations, Voluntary organizations (Odv) and social promotion associations (Aps): the benefit also applies to the installation of accumulation systems integrated in the plants. The sales decree law provided for the extension from 31 March to 30 September 2023 the deadline for benefiting from the Superbonus for the interventions carried out on single-family unitsprovided that as of 30 September 2022 work has been carried out for at least 30% of the intervention.

For expenses incurred after this dateon the other hand, regardless of the date on which the interventions were carried out, it is possible to take advantage of the Ecobonus

for energy efficiency interventions, del sismabonus for anti-seismic interventions or the Bonus casa for the recovery works of the building heritage. The installments for the 2022 expenses go from 4 to 10. The Agency clarifies that this facilitation also applies to the installation, at the same time or later, of accumulation systems integrated in the subsidized plants.