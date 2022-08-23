1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

Heavy rainfall in Heilongjiang, Shandong, Shaanxi, Henan and other places：From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Hebei, northern and southeastern Shandong, northeastern Jiangsu, southeastern Shaanxi, western Henan, northwestern Hubei, and southern Yunnan. , Weifang and Qingdao, Shaanxi Shangluo, Henan Nanyang, Hubei Shiyan and other local heavy rains (100-186 mm); the maximum hourly rainfall in the above-mentioned areas is 30-60 mm, and the local Weifang in Shandong is 81 mm.

High temperatures continue in the South：Yesterday, high temperature weather above 37°C occurred in parts of the Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and southern Shaanxi, 40-43°C in eastern Sichuan, western and northern Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, western Hubei, central and northern Zhejiang, and Zhushan, Hubei. 43.4 ℃; the temperature of 11 national stations in Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hubei, Fujian, Zhejiang and other places broke through the historical extreme value.

2. Live abroad

India, Indochina Peninsula, West Africa and other places appear strongerprecipitation：Moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in northern India, Pakistan, Indo-China Peninsula, Philippine Islands, Indonesia, Far East, Northern Europe, West Africa, northern Central Africa, northern East Africa, southern and eastern United States, and northwestern and northern South America , accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

West Asia, North Africa, West America, etc.Continued high temperature：High temperature weather above 35°C occurred in West Asia, North Africa, western southern Europe, western United States, Mexico, and central Brazil. Among them, North Africa, Arabian Peninsula, Mesopotamia Plain, Iranian Plateau, Southwestern United States, northern Mexico, and western southern Europe The daily maximum temperature in other places reaches 38 to 42 °C, and the local temperature exceeds 44 °C.

Second, the key weather forecast

1domestic key weather

(1) There is still more precipitation in eastern Northwest China, North China and other places

From the 23rd to the 25th, there will be moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in the eastern and northern parts of Qinghai, central and southern Gansu, Ningxia, the Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, central and northern Shaanxi, Shanxi, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, and western and southern Yunnan. There will be short-term heavy precipitation in the region, with an hourly rainfall of 20-50 mm, and the local area can reach more than 60 mm; in addition, there will be local thunderstorms, strong winds or hail weather in eastern Qinghai, southern Fujian, and northeastern Guangdong.

From the 27th to the 30th, there were heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains in central and eastern Gansu, southern Ningxia, most of Shaanxi, southern Shanxi, northern and western Sichuan Basin, Henan, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, and eastern Guizhou.

（2）Typhoon “Saddle” will affect my country’s southern waters

The center of this year’s No. 9 typhoon “Masa” (tropical storm level) is located on the northwestern Pacific Ocean, about 320 kilometers northeast of Manila, Philippines, at 5 o’clock in the morning today (23rd). The maximum wind force near the center is 9 (23 meters). /sec), the central minimum pressure is 990 hPa, and the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 180-240 kilometers.

It is expected that the “Saddle” will move to the northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, and the intensity will not change much. It will gradually approach the coast of Guangdong after moving into the sea in the northeastern part of the South China Sea tomorrow morning, and its intensity will gradually increase. The strongest can reach the level of a severe tropical storm. (level 10-11, 25-30 m/s), and will land on the above-mentioned coast during the day on the 25th (23-30 m/s, level 9-11, tropical storm level or severe tropical storm level), the intensity after landing gradually weakened.

Affected by it, from 08:00 on the 23rd to 08:00 on the 24th, there will be strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 in the east-north waters of the South China Sea, the east-east waters of the central South China Sea, and the Bashi Strait. Up to 9 to 10, gusts 11 to 12. From the 25th to the 26th, there were heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains in western Guangdong and coastal areas, Guangxi, southern Guizhou, and northeastern Yunnan.

picture1 The future of typhoon “Saddle”72-hour path probability forecast map (8moon23Day05:00-26Day 05Time)

（3）There are still high temperatures in Jiangnan and other places in the Sichuan Basin

On the 23rd, high temperature weather will continue to occur in the Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and southern Shaanxi; from the 24th, the high temperature in Jianghan and Jianghuai will be basically relieved; from the 26th, the high temperature range in the Sichuan Basin and Jiangnan will be reduced and the intensity will be reduced. weakened and lifted in some areas.

It is estimated that during the daytime on August 23, there will be 35 in southeastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern and northern Guizhou, Guangdong, and Guangxi. High temperature weather of ~39°C, among which, the highest temperature in parts of southern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, northern Hunan, central Jiangxi, central and eastern Zhejiang, and central Fujian can reach above 40°C (see Figure 2). Central Meteorological Observatory8moon23 Day06Continue to issue a high temperature red warning.

picture2 National high temperature drop area forecast map (8moon23Day08Time-20Time)

2. Foreign key weather

（1）High temperatures continue in West Asia and North Africa

In the next three days, high temperature weather above 35℃ will continue in West Asia, North Africa, western southern Europe, southwestern United States, and central Brazil, and the daily maximum temperature will exceed 42℃ in some parts of central and southern West Asia, North Africa and other places.

（2）Heavy rainfall in India, Pakistan, Philippine Islands and other places

In the next three days, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Indochina, Indonesia, Philippine Islands, northern Europe, central Europe, northern eastern Europe, southern and eastern United States, southern coastal areas of Alaska, northern Mexico, northern South America, southern Chile, West Africa, northern Central Africa , New Zealand and other places have moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain, and some of the above areas are accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 23rd to 08:00 on the 24th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of northern and eastern Qinghai, Hexi of Gansu, Ningxia, Hetao area of ​​Inner Mongolia, central and northern Shaanxi, central and northern Shanxi, and southern Yunnan. ; There will be local thunderstorms, strong winds or hail in eastern Qinghai, southern Fujian, and northeastern Guangdong. There will be winds of magnitude 4 to 5 in parts of the southeastern part of the northwest region, Inner Mongolia, northeast China, and central Henan, and there will be northerly winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 9 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, and most of the Yellow Sea (see Fig. 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 23 – 08:00 on August 24)

From 08:00 on August 24th to 08:00 on the 25th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, eastern Qinghai, central and eastern Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, southern North China, western and southern Yunnan, southern South China, and most of Taiwan Island. Among them, southeastern Gansu , there are heavy rains (50-70 mm) in parts of southern Ningxia and other places (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 24th – 08:00 on August 25th)

From 08:00 on August 25th to 08:00 on the 26th,There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, southeastern Northwest China, western Huanghuai, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, western Sichuan Basin, southern Yunnan, and most of southern China. Among them, there are heavy rains in parts of southern Guangxi and southern Guangxi Or heavy rain (100-200 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Guangdong and other places (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on August 25th – 08:00 on August 26th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. There is a lot of rainfall in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China and other places. It is necessary to prevent the adverse effects of continuous rainfall and local short-term heavy rainfall on transportation and urban operation, and strengthen the prevention of local strong convective weather hazards;

2. Pay attention to the future development trend of “Saddle” and prevent the hazards of typhoons;

3. Pay attention to the development trend of high temperature in the southern region and its adverse effects on energy supply, water resources allocation, sanitation and epidemic prevention, and human health;

4. Development trends and impacts of drought conditions from the Sichuan Basin to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Make:Yang Shunan Issued by Kong Qi and Wang Guanlan: Chen Tao

[

责编：杨煜 ]