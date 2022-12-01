1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic facts

(1) Rainy and snowy weather occurred in Hubei, Anhui and other places, and heavy rainfall occurred in Zhejiang, Fujian and other places: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, eastern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, western Henan, eastern Hubei, central and southern Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong Peninsula, etc. Light to moderate snow, rain-to-snow, or sleet occurred in some areas; heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in parts of southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, central and southern Zhejiang, and central and northern Fujian. 133mm).

(2) Significant strong winds and cooling weather occurred in most of the central and eastern regions: at 05:00 today compared with 05:00 yesterday, the northern and eastern parts of Northeast China, central and southern North China, and most areas to the south experienced a 6-10°C drop in temperature. Northern Jiangsu, Shanghai, and central Zhejiang , south-central Jiangxi, southeastern Guizhou, northeastern Guangxi, northern Guangdong and other places have experienced a drop of 12-18°C; some of the above-mentioned areas have gusts of magnitude 6-8, and local magnitude 9-11. At 05 o’clock today, the temperature line of 0°C is located from the central part of Jiangsu and Anhui to the southern part of Shaanxi.

2. Facts abroad

(1) Significant rainfall occurred in northern Australia, Brazil, South Africa and other places: moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains occurred in parts of northern Australia, South Island of New Zealand, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, eastern South Africa, southern Mexico, Colombia, and eastern Brazil .

(2) Significant snowfall in Siberia, Canada and other places: Central Siberia, eastern Central Asia, Northern Europe, central and southern Canada, northwestern United States and other places experienced light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snowfall.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) The temperature in the south of the Yangtze River is still cooling

Affected by the cold wave, it is estimated that from 08:00 on November 30 to 08:00 on December 1, the temperature in most of Jiangnan, the southeastern part of Southwest China, and South China will drop by 6-8°C. Among them, southern Jiangxi, southwestern Fujian, and Guangxi In parts of the south and northeastern Guangdong, the temperature can drop by 10°C to 12°C, and locally as high as 14°C. Around December 1st, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be pressed southward from the northeastern part of Jiangnan to southern Hunan and southern Guizhou. The above-mentioned areas will have northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9; the southeastern and southern sea areas of my country will have strong winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 12. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow cold wave warning at 06:00 on November 30.

(2) Rainy and snowy weather in western Jiangnan and other places

From November 30 to December 1, some areas in northeastern Sichuan, northeastern Chongqing, Hubei, Guizhou, and northern Jiangnan will see rain turn to sleet or snow successively, and some areas in Guizhou, Hunan, Jiangxi, etc. There is freezing rain.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Significant snowfall in central North America, central Asia, and other places: moderate to heavy snowfall in the northwestern United States, the south coast of Hudson Bay, southern Canada, the Labrador Peninsula, southern Northern Europe, northeastern Eastern Europe, and eastern Central Asia , Local Blizzard.

(2) Significant rainfall in northeastern Australia, Brazil, and other places: In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in northeastern Australia, New Zealand, the southeastern United States, Colombia, eastern Brazil, eastern Argentina, and southern East Africa.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 30 to 08:00 on December 1, Ili River Valley in Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, western Qinghai, central and southern Shaanxi, Shandong Peninsula, southern and western Henan, southern Anhui, central and southern Jiangsu, southern and western Hubei, and northern Hunan There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of western China, northern Sichuan, eastern Chongqing, and northeastern Guizhou; southern Anhui, most of Jiangnan, eastern Hubei, eastern southwest, southeastern Yunnan, most of South China, and Taiwan Island There was light rain in parts of other places, including moderate rain in parts of southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, and northern Fujian. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and northwestern Inner Mongolia, southeastern Heilongjiang, Shandong Peninsula, central Jiangsu, northern Shanghai, northern Jiangxi, northern Zhejiang, northeastern Guangxi, and southeastern coastal areas. Among them, some areas in northern Tibet have 7 to 8 winds. There are northeast winds of magnitude 8 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in the Taiwan Strait, and northeast winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the southern East China Sea and northeastern South China Sea.

From 08:00 on December 1 to 08:00 on December 2, northeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang and areas along the Tianshan Mountains, eastern Tibet, Hexi Gansu, northern and western Shanghai, southern and western Hubei, northern and western Hunan, Western Sichuan Plateau, Chongqing There are light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of southeast, northeastern and central Guizhou; light to moderate rain in parts of most of Jiangnan, eastern and southern Southwest China, most of South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, There was heavy rain (25-40 mm) in parts of southwestern Yunnan and other places. There are 4-6 winds in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Jilin, western Liaoning, southern Qinghai, southeastern Guangxi, and central Guangdong. Among them, parts of northern Tibet have 6-7 winds. There are northeasterly winds of magnitude 8 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in the Taiwan Strait, and northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 in the northern waters of the South China Sea.

From 08:00 on December 2 to 08:00 on December 3, there was light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, the Ili River Valley, and Hexi in Gansu. There was light rain in most of Jiangnan, southeast of Southwest China, southwestern Yunnan, northern South China, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island and other places. Among them, parts of southern Jiangxi and Fujian had moderate rain. There are northeasterly winds of magnitude 7-9 and gust 10 in the Taiwan Strait, northeasterly winds of magnitude 7-8 and gust 9 in the northwestern part of the South China Sea, and northeasterly winds of magnitude 7-8 and gust 9 in the northeastern part of the South China Sea.

4. Influence and attention

1. The adverse effects of cooling and windy weather in the southern region on the 30th on transportation, human health, epidemic prevention and control, and agricultural production;

2. Pay attention to the adverse effects of rain and snow in the eastern part of Southwest China and the northern part of the Jiangnan region; prevent the impact of freezing rain on transportation, communication and power facilities in Guizhou, Hunan and Jiangxi;

3. Pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds in offshore waters on sailing ships, operating platforms, and offshore aquaculture.