Strong precipitation in northeast China and other places

There are persistent high temperatures in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places

1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

Heilongjiang, Guangxi and other places experienced heavy rainfall: from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, scattered heavy rains or torrential rains occurred in northern Heilongjiang, northeastern Jilin, Sichuan Basin, Yunnan, Guizhou, Guangxi, southern Guangdong, Hainan Island, etc. Heilongjiang There were heavy rainstorms (100-187 mm) in the Daxinganling and Guangxi Baise, Hechi, Chongzuo, Fangchenggang and other places; the maximum hourly rainfall in Guangxi Hechi, Baise, Fangchenggang and other places was 70-112 mm; central Shanxi, southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, There were thunderstorms and strong winds of magnitude 8 to 9 in parts of southern Sichuan, northeastern Yunnan and other places, and local level 10 or above.

High temperature weather occurred in Huanghuai and parts of southern China: Yesterday, high temperature weather above 35 ℃ occurred in eastern North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, central and northern Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin, central and southern Shaanxi, Beijing, southern Anhui, and central and southern Jiangsu. , Shanghai, Zhejiang, western Hubei, Chongqing and other places 38 ~ 39 ℃, central and northern Zhejiang, northern Chongqing and Hubei Shiyan and other local areas 40 ~ 41 ℃.

2. Live abroad

Strong precipitation occurred in the Indo-China Peninsula and other places in India: moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain, accompanied by strong thunderstorms and strong winds in the Indian Peninsula, eastern Indo-China Peninsula, the Philippines, central Japan, central and eastern Russia, eastern United States, Colombia, Ghana and other places Convective weather.

High temperatures continued in West Asia, Central Asia, North Africa, Southern Europe and other places: West Asia, western Central Asia, central and southern Japan, North Africa, southern Europe, western and central and southern America, northern and eastern Mexico, Brazil and other places experienced high temperatures above 35°C. Among them, the western United States and The daily maximum temperature in the south, northern Mexico, Spain, southern France, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Arabian Peninsula, Iraq, Kuwait, Iran and other places reached 38-42 °C, and the local temperature exceeded 45 °C.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

(1) There is strong precipitation in Northeast China and other places

From the 6th to the 8th, there were moderate to heavy rains in the central, western and northeastern parts of Inner Mongolia, North China, and Northeast China, including parts of northern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, central and southern Hebei, western and southern Tianjin, northern and eastern Shandong, and southern Liaoning. There are heavy rains in the area, and local heavy rains. In addition, on the 6th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in southwestern Guizhou, most of Yunnan, southern Guangxi, and western Guangdong. Some of the above areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation, local thunderstorms, strong winds or hail and other strong convective weather. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue warning for severe convective weather at 06:00 on August 6.

(2) There are persistent high temperatures in Jianghan, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places

In the next 10 days, there will be many high-temperature weather in the central and northern Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai, southern Shaanxi, Henan, the southern Xinjiang Basin and Turpan. In addition, on the 6-7th, high temperature weather will occur in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, western Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, and northern Ningxia.

It is estimated that during the day on August 6, Beijing, central and southern Hebei, most of Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shanghai, Hubei, most of Hunan, most of Jiangxi, Zhejiang, most of Fujian, Sichuan Basin, Chongqing and western Inner Mongolia , central and northern Ningxia, Xinjiang Turpan, and the eastern part of the Southern Xinjiang Basin have high temperature weather of 35-39 °C. Among them, northern Chongqing, Xinjiang Turpan and other places can reach above 40 °C locally (see Figure 1). The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a high temperature yellow warning at 06:00 on August 6.

2. Foreign key weather

(1) Continued high temperature in West Asia, Central Asia, North Africa and other places

In the next three days, the high temperature weather above 35℃ will continue in Central Asia, West Asia, southern Western Europe, southern Europe, West Africa, northern Central Africa, northern East Africa, the central and southern United States, and eastern Mexico, and the local daily maximum temperature can exceed 45℃.

(2) There is strong precipitation in the western part of the Far East of India and other places

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of central India, Bangladesh, Indo-China Peninsula, Philippine Islands, the Korean Peninsula, northern Japan, eastern Central Siberia, and western Far East regions; With strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds. In addition, there were moderate to heavy rains in the Midwest Canada, the Labrador Peninsula, and the central and eastern United States, and local heavy rains in the Great Lakes region and Western Canada.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on August 6 to 08:00 on August 7, there were moderate to heavy rains in the Hetao area and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, northern Shaanxi, central and northern North China, southern Southwest China, southwestern South China, and Hainan Island. Among them, Inner Mongolia There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of the Hetao area, western Jilin, northern Shanxi, central Hebei, Tianjin, southern Yunnan, and southern Guangxi. There are 4-6 winds in parts of the Liaodong Peninsula (see Figure 2).

From 08:00 on August 7 to 08:00 on August 8, there were moderate to heavy rains in most parts of Northeast China, northern Shaanxi, central and southern North China, and southern Southwest China. Among them, northern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, southeastern Liaoning, and central Hebei There are heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of the south, northern Shandong and other places (see Figure 3).

From 08:00 on August 8 to 08:00 on August 9, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of central Inner Mongolia, northern Shaanxi, most of North China, eastern Huanghuai, and southwestern Yunnan. Among them, northern Shaanxi, northern Shanxi, central and southern Hebei, There are heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of northern and eastern Shandong and other places (see Figure 4).

4. Influence and Concern

1. Pay attention to the strong rainfall process in North China, Liaoning, Shandong and other places from 6 to 8, pay attention to the secondary disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall and the adverse impact on flood control in Liaoning and other places;

2. Pay attention to the adverse effects of continuous high temperature weather from the Sichuan Basin to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, Xinjiang and other places on power supply, water resources allocation, human health and epidemic prevention and control;

3. Pay attention to the development and adverse effects of meteorological droughts in Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and other places, and pay attention to preventing fires in cities and forest areas;

4. Pay attention to the future development of tropical systems in the South China Sea.