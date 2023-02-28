Home World There was a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in southeast Turkey, in the area already affected by the earthquake on February 6
World

There was a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in southeast Turkey, in the area already affected by the earthquake on February 6

by admin
There was a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in southeast Turkey, in the area already affected by the earthquake on February 6

Shortly after 12 on Monday (10 in Italy) there was an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in southeastern Turkey, a few kilometers from the city of Malatya, in one of the areas already hit on 6 February by the strong and devastating earthquake in which tens of thousands of people died. Monday’s quake killed at least one person and injured dozens, collapsing several buildings already damaged by the previous quake.

In Turkey, work has been going on for days to remove the enormous amount of rubble caused by the collapse of the earthquake, but in recent weeks several shocks – albeit less strong than the one of 6 February – have further complicated the situation. In the country, over 600 people are under investigation for the construction of buildings that did not comply with anti-seismic standards.

See also  Emergency in Afghanistan: 'Injured from the airport'

You may also like

Tyler Dorsi moves to Fenerbahce | Sport

attempted murder hypothesis for female peers

BRIDGESTONE / Turanza 6: a new tire for...

New weapons for the Ukrainian army?Multiple unknown explosions...

Halley Records celebrates its anniversary on the Segells...

Oil, that’s why Moscow’s cuts don’t scare the...

UN, the Iranian foreign minister speaks to the...

Putin pointed out that those who transported weapons...

Camilla will become queen on May 6: double...

MWC 2023, French Tech: French telcos take center...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy