Shortly after 12 on Monday (10 in Italy) there was an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in southeastern Turkey, a few kilometers from the city of Malatya, in one of the areas already hit on 6 February by the strong and devastating earthquake in which tens of thousands of people died. Monday’s quake killed at least one person and injured dozens, collapsing several buildings already damaged by the previous quake.

In Turkey, work has been going on for days to remove the enormous amount of rubble caused by the collapse of the earthquake, but in recent weeks several shocks – albeit less strong than the one of 6 February – have further complicated the situation. In the country, over 600 people are under investigation for the construction of buildings that did not comply with anti-seismic standards.