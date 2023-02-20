A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was detected at 18:04 (Italian time) in the province of Hatay in Turkey, south-west of the area affected by the strong earthquake that occurred in the night between 5 and 6 February. The epicenter of the earthquake was calculated a short distance from the coast and the seismic event was also felt at a great distance. According to the first reports, the shock would have caused new collapses of some structures damaged and left unsafe by the earthquakes of early February. The checks are still ongoing and there could be consequences for the rescue activities, which have been going on for two weeks now. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and the 7.6 magnitude aftershock are estimated to have caused over 41,000 deaths in Turkey and about 6,000 deaths in Syria.