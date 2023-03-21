Home World There was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in northeastern Afghanistan
There was a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in northeastern Afghanistan, in the area of ​​the Hindu Kush mountain range, near the border with Pakistan and Tajikistan. The hypocenter was recorded at a depth of 187 kilometers and the epicenter about 40 kilometers southeast of Jurm. The quake, which lasted more than thirty seconds, was felt as far away as India. Associated Press speaks of at least two deaths and cracks in some buildings in Islamabad, Pakistan.

