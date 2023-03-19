On Saturday evening there was an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in southern Ecuador: the epicenter was detected 10 kilometers from the city of Balao, in the province of Guayas. The earthquake, which was also felt in many areas of northern Peru, collapsed more than 40 houses and damaged a hundred: at least 14 people died in the collapses and almost 400 were injured.

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso says a strong earthquake has killed 12. Buildings were also reported damaged after the quake hit southern Ecuador and northern Peru. pic.twitter.com/MGMFZIKKxt — The Associated Press (@AP) March 18, 2023