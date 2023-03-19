Home World There was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Ecuador: at least 14 people died
There was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Ecuador: at least 14 people died

There was a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Ecuador: at least 14 people died

On Saturday evening there was an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in southern Ecuador: the epicenter was detected 10 kilometers from the city of Balao, in the province of Guayas. The earthquake, which was also felt in many areas of northern Peru, collapsed more than 40 houses and damaged a hundred: at least 14 people died in the collapses and almost 400 were injured.

