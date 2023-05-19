Home » There was a magnitude 7.7 earthquake off New Caledonia




On Friday morning, there was an earthquake measuring 7.7 off the coast of New Caledonia, a French overseas territory which is located east of Australia in the Pacific Ocean. The earthquake occurred at 1:57 pm local time (4:57 am in Italy): an alert for possible small tsunamis was initially issued, but was later withdrawn.

