There was a magnitude 7.7 earthquake off New Caledonia

On Friday morning, there was an earthquake measuring 7.7 off the coast of New Caledonia, a French overseas territory which is located east of Australia in the Pacific Ocean. The earthquake occurred at 1:57 pm local time (4:57 am in Italy): an alert for possible small tsunamis was initially issued, but was later withdrawn.

Small tsunamis arriving in Vanuatu after 7.7 Pacific quake; people are being urged to evacuate coastal areas pic.twitter.com/DuUkavDa3N — BNO News (@BNONews) May 19, 2023