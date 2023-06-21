There was a major fire in central Paris

On Wednesday afternoon there was aexplosion which caused a major fire and the collapse of a building in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, a few hundred meters from the Luxembourg gardens and the Pantheon, in the city centre. Metropolitan Police Chief Laurent Nuñez said at least 29 people were injured, four of them seriously. The fire was contained within about two hours, but the missing persons are still sought.

The explosion took place around 4.55 pm at 277 rue Saint-Jacques, in a three-story building that housed a music school. It caused the collapse of the building and a fire that also spread to the surrounding buildings, which have been evacuated and are badly damaged.

An enormous #explosion To #Paris ! A whole neighborhood devastated. Video sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/7nA9T6qCwL — Matt (@Namat_12) June 21, 2023

The police said that at the moment the causes of the explosion are not known, but according to the first reconstructions it could have been caused by a gas leak. Some witnesses heard by the French media said they smelled a strong smell of gas just before the explosion.

In the meantime, rescue operations are going ahead and the police have opened an investigation: according to information obtained from The Parisian there would be at least two missing people.

