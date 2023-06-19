There was a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping

During his diplomatic mission to China, which began on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping: it was a much-anticipated and unexpected meeting, which increases the value of Blinken’s visit to China, seen as the first attempt for some years to re-establish closer relationships after a period of very complicated relationships. In a statement published by the US State Department, at the end of the meeting Xi said that “progress” had been made and that the two sides would “reach an agreement on some specific issues”, without however saying which ones. Blinken said they both agree “on the need to re-establish our relationship”, but also stressed that there are “many issues on which we deeply – and even vehemently – disagree”.

Blinken was the most prominent US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to do so since 2018. While diplomatic trips in recent years have been affected in part by the pandemic, the fact that no top American officials have traveled to China in the past five years was quite remarkable.

The tensions between the two countries in recent years have concerned various issues, from some more emblematic ones such as the status of Taiwan, the de facto independent island that China considers part of its territory, and Hong Kong, the Chinese region where the government has progressively restricted civil liberties and rights. Others were the war in Ukraine and China‘s political proximity to Russia, with which the Chinese government maintained its economic cooperation despite the war. Tensions have also been fueled by mutual accusations of cyberattacks, and by China‘s resentment of US-imposed restrictions on access to advanced technologies such as semiconductors, key components for the microprocessors that underpin electronics.