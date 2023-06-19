Home » There was a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping
World

There was a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping

by admin
There was a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping

During his diplomatic mission to China, which began on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping: it was a much-anticipated and unexpected meeting, which increases the value of Blinken’s visit to China, seen as the first attempt for some years to re-establish closer relationships after a period of very complicated relationships. In a statement published by the US State Department, at the end of the meeting Xi said that “progress” had been made and that the two sides would “reach an agreement on some specific issues”, without however saying which ones. Blinken said they both agree “on the need to re-establish our relationship”, but also stressed that there are “many issues on which we deeply – and even vehemently – disagree”.

Blinken was the most prominent US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to do so since 2018. While diplomatic trips in recent years have been affected in part by the pandemic, the fact that no top American officials have traveled to China in the past five years was quite remarkable.

The tensions between the two countries in recent years have concerned various issues, from some more emblematic ones such as the status of Taiwan, the de facto independent island that China considers part of its territory, and Hong Kong, the Chinese region where the government has progressively restricted civil liberties and rights. Others were the war in Ukraine and China‘s political proximity to Russia, with which the Chinese government maintained its economic cooperation despite the war. Tensions have also been fueled by mutual accusations of cyberattacks, and by China‘s resentment of US-imposed restrictions on access to advanced technologies such as semiconductors, key components for the microprocessors that underpin electronics.

You may also like

What does a tour of the Titanic look...

FORD At the Wildays 2023 Mustang, Bronco and...

Foggia remains in Serie C, shooting at the...

Balkan and European peace forum, religions promote peace...

Udinese market – The new Becao / It...

Shipwreck Greece, tanker at 21:45: “Athens warned that...

How to reduce the amount of food you...

Rome accident, Youtubers close channel: impossible to continue

nightmare on board, 8 killer whales attack a...

Andoain Rock Festival 2023 – Crónica en MondoSonoro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy