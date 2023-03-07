In the night between Monday and Tuesday there was a missile attack on the international airport of Aleppo, in Syria: the attack caused damage to the take-off and landing runways and now the airport is temporarily out of service. At the moment there are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Citing military sources, the Syrian news agency A LOT he said the attack was carried out by Israel, which as in other similar circumstances did not comment on what happened. However, it would not be the first time that something like this has happened: in the past, Israel had already carried out numerous attacks of this type on Syrian territory, in some cases admitting of wanting to target military targets linked to Iran and its ally Hezbollah, a radical Lebanese Shiite group that supports the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, which receives weapons transiting through Syria and whose main enemy is Israel. Tonight is also the first missile attack against Syria after the very serious earthquake last month, which caused almost 6,000 deaths in the country.