Home World There was a rocket attack on the airport in Aleppo, Syria, possibly by Israel
World

There was a rocket attack on the airport in Aleppo, Syria, possibly by Israel

by admin
There was a rocket attack on the airport in Aleppo, Syria, possibly by Israel

In the night between Monday and Tuesday there was a missile attack on the international airport of Aleppo, in Syria: the attack caused damage to the take-off and landing runways and now the airport is temporarily out of service. At the moment there are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Citing military sources, the Syrian news agency A LOT he said the attack was carried out by Israel, which as in other similar circumstances did not comment on what happened. However, it would not be the first time that something like this has happened: in the past, Israel had already carried out numerous attacks of this type on Syrian territory, in some cases admitting of wanting to target military targets linked to Iran and its ally Hezbollah, a radical Lebanese Shiite group that supports the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad, which receives weapons transiting through Syria and whose main enemy is Israel. Tonight is also the first missile attack against Syria after the very serious earthquake last month, which caused almost 6,000 deaths in the country.

See also  Progress of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Ukraine said it may resume negotiations with Russia at the end of August, the British Prime Minister called on allies to continue to support Ukraine – yqqlm

You may also like

Test New Honda XL750 Transalp, here is the...

DAIMLER BUSES / Customer Campus Mannheim: training the...

Auto, Germany and the European Union close to...

US China, threats of catastrophic war: “With Russia...

China returns to threaten the United States: “Stop...

China, high tension with the United States: “They...

War Ukraine Russia, Zelensky: “Defend Bakhmut”. Beijing: “Never...

Miloš Teodosić is close to becoming one of...

American Herald Net website: The poor are sacrificed...

Dejan Radonjić returned to Belgrade and watched the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy