There was a Russian shelling in the Kherson region of Ukraine: seven civilians were killed

Russia bombed the Kherson region of southeastern Ukraine quite heavily on Sunday morning, killing seven people. According to the local government, an artillery bombardment hit a private house in the town of Shiroka Balka, killing an entire family: the father, mother and a 23-day-old baby died immediately, while another 12-year-old son died shortly after. later in the hospital. Two more people were killed in the town of Stanislavov.

Today the Russians killed six people in the Kherson region.

In the village of Shyroka Balka, three adults and a 23-day-old newborn died.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/zogUUiEeAV — Ukr Embassy to Italy (@UKRinIT) August 13, 2023

