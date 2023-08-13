Home » There was a Russian shelling in the Kherson region of Ukraine: seven civilians were killed
There was a Russian shelling in the Kherson region of Ukraine: seven civilians were killed

There was a Russian shelling in the Kherson region of Ukraine: seven civilians were killed

Russia bombed the Kherson region of southeastern Ukraine quite heavily on Sunday morning, killing seven people. According to the local government, an artillery bombardment hit a private house in the town of Shiroka Balka, killing an entire family: the father, mother and a 23-day-old baby died immediately, while another 12-year-old son died shortly after. later in the hospital. Two more people were killed in the town of Stanislavov.

