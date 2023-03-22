There was a shipwreck of migrants off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday: according to the local NGO Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES) there are so far 5 dead and 28 missing, while 5 other people were rescued. The barge they were traveling on was wrecked off the coast of the city of Sfax. Most of the migrants on board came from the Ivory Coast, according to initial information.