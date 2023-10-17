There was a shooting near the center of Brussels

Loading player

Monday evening there was a shooting in the center of Brussels. Police confirmed that two people were killed. The dynamics of the shooting are not yet very clear: it seems that around 7.15pm a man shot in several places not far from Place Sainctelette, halfway between the central square and the Molenbeek neighbourhood, one of the most problematic in the city. The shooter was not stopped.

According to what was stated by various representatives of the Belgian government, including Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the shooting was an act of terrorism and the two people killed were Swedish nationals. There is a third person injured, a taxi driver but his life is not in danger.

Throughout the province of Brussels, the alert for the threat of a terrorist attack has been increased to level 4, the highest on the scale used. The coordination center for emergency situations, managed by the Ministry of the Interior, has advised against making unnecessary trips.

⚠️Threat level 4 for the Brussels-Capital region. Increased vigilance is required. Avoid unnecessary travel. — CrisisCenter Belgium (@CrisiscenterBE) October 16, 2023

A video apparently shot by a passerby is circulating on social networks in which a man dressed in orange, with an automatic rifle, is seen shooting at a group of people on the ground floor of a building with glass doors. He also wrote about it The evening, the main Belgian newspaper. However, the authenticity of the video has not yet been confirmed.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo spoke of an “attack against Swedish citizens” and offered condolences to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson: “The fight against terrorism is a common fight.” A football match valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers between Belgium and Sweden was underway in Brussels, but it did not resume after the break at the end of the first half. UEFA, the governing body of European professional football, announced that it had taken the decision to suspend the match in agreement with the two teams. The spectators of the match at the King Baudouin stadium were unable to leave the stadium for a long time: the authorities communicated a plan to “escort them safely”, the exit was allowed around midnight.

According to the spokesperson of the Belgian crisis unit Antoine Iseux, the attack had no relation to the current ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, but was rather linked to the Swedish nationality of the attacker’s targets. The reference would be to the many protests and controversies following the two demonstrations in Sweden, in January and June, in which copies of the Koran were burned.

