There was an armed attack on a school in Belgrade

Eight students and a security guard They were killed in an armed attack on the Vladislav Ribnikar school in central Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The Serbian Interior Ministry said a 14-year-old student from the same school, the only one accused of carrying out the attack, was arrested. Six other students from the school and a teacher were injured and taken to hospital. The teacher and a girl were described as being in serious condition.

Police said they received calls to intervene at around 8.40am. The local media have collected some testimonies between the students present at the time of the attack and their parents, who gathered outside the building: the attack allegedly took place in only one class of the school, during a history lesson, and the boy held responsible would have been a member of that same class. He allegedly started shooting a gun first at the teacher and then at the students. Some managed to take refuge under the desks, others escaped through a secondary door of the classroom.

In the Serbian system, Vladislav Ribnikar is a primary school, ie attended by children and adolescents between the ages of 6 and 14. The class in which the attack occurred was a junior grade.

The attack would not have been improvised: the police said they had found a series of notes and drawings made by the boy which testify that the attack had been premeditated for at least a month. Among these there would also be a list in which the boy would have listed the names of the classmates he wanted to kill. The boy was arrested in the school yard and taken away by the police in handcuffs, with his face covered by a jacket.

According to the police, the boy was carrying two pistols belonging to his father and four Molotov cocktails. The Serbian Interior Minister, Bratislav Gasic, said that the father had a regular license for possession of the two pistols and that these were kept in a safe, to which the boy apparently would have had access, however. The boy’s father was also arrested.

Armed attacks of this kind in Serbia are quite rare, especially in a school: there are very strict laws on the possession of weapons in the country, but at the same time it is known that there are a lot of them, left in circulation after the wars in the area of the Balkans in the 1990s. The last similar shooting took place in 2013, and a former soldier was responsible who killed 13 people.