There was an attack in Paris, near the Eiffel Tower

On Saturday around 9pm a Franco-Iranian man stabbed a couple of tourists in Paris, in the 15th arrondissement near the Bir-Hakeim bridge and the Eiffel Tower, killing the man in the couple, a German national. Immediately afterwards, two other people were attacked with a hammer: they were injured. The French-Iranian man was then arrested by the police: it is known that he is 26 years old, that he was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a municipality just outside Paris, to the west, and that he was already known to the police forces for its Islamic radicalization.

In 2018 he was sentenced to five years in prison for planning an attack in the La Défense neighbourhood. Second the Ministry of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, before attacking the man would have shouted «Allahu Akbar», “God is the greatest“. He told the police who arrested him that he can no longer “see Muslims dying”, especially in Gaza, and that France is “accomplice” to Israel.

