There was an explosion in a courthouse in central Kiev

There was an explosion in the Shevchenskivskyi courthouse, in the Shevchenko district, in the center of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Wednesday afternoon around 17 local time (16 Italian time). Little is known about the causes of the explosion: citing “preliminary information” the military administration of Kiev he said that a man being driven to a hearing would detonate an explosive in the courthouse toilets. At the moment it was not possible to independently confirm this version. For now there is no news of dead or injured, and on the spot There are special forces and dog units who are investigating the incident.

