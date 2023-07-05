Home » There was an explosion in a courthouse in central Kiev
World

There was an explosion in a courthouse in central Kiev

by admin
There was an explosion in a courthouse in central Kiev

There was an explosion in the Shevchenskivskyi courthouse, in the Shevchenko district, in the center of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Wednesday afternoon around 17 local time (16 Italian time). Little is known about the causes of the explosion: citing “preliminary information” the military administration of Kiev he said that a man being driven to a hearing would detonate an explosive in the courthouse toilets. At the moment it was not possible to independently confirm this version. For now there is no news of dead or injured, and on the spot There are special forces and dog units who are investigating the incident.

See also  Ukraine counts losses from Russian attacks and tightens border controls with Belarus | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

President Luis Abinader Tests Positive for COVID-19 for...

Storm Poly hits Holland and Germany: two victims,...

Deceased singer Koko Li | Entertainment

Zaporizhzhia, risk of nuclear accident: exchange of accusations...

A video shows the attempted seizure by Iran...

Festival MED, breaking latest news of its 2023...

DIMSPORT The Holdim Group company presents the new...

United States Launches Visa Waiver Program, Latin America...

ADL says Israel blocking ambulances is “fiction” –...

Durum wheat jumps to 820 dollars after Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy