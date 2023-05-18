Home » There was another big Russian bombing of Ukraine: one person was killed in Odessa
There was another big Russian bombing of Ukraine: one person was killed in Odessa

There was another big Russian bombing of Ukraine: one person was killed in Odessa

In the night between Wednesday and Thursday there was a new Russian bombing of Ukraine, carried out with drones and missiles in various cities of the country: in Odessa, one of the main Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, one person was killed and two were wounds. The capital Kiev was also attacked, for the ninth time in May. According to the city government, all the missiles were intercepted before they hit their targets: debris from some missiles destroyed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft fires caused two fires on the eastern outskirts of the city, but caused no injuries.

