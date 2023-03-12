The Italian Coast Guard has announced that about thirty migrants are missing in the sinking of a boat of migrants that capsized Sunday morning in the Mediterranean Sea, about 200 kilometers north of the coast of Benghazi, Libya. Another 17 people were rescued. Two weeks after the tragic shipwreck off the coast of Calabria, in which at least 72 people died, the story of the boat wrecked on Sunday is once again attracting attention and controversy with respect to responsibilities in sea rescue: according to Alarm Phone, the service that provides assistance to migrants in the Mediterranean, the Italian authorities allegedly “deliberately delayed the rescue”.

At 2:28 on Saturday Alarm Phone had launched a alarm for the rescue of the boat of migrants, which was in Libyan SAR waters and was carrying 47 people. The boat in distress was then observed by the NGO Sea Watch, which had it sighted from his Seabird aircraft.

In a nutshell, the SAR zones are areas of the sea in which the competent coastal states undertake to maintain an active search and rescue service (in English search and rescue, abbreviated to SAR). The boundaries of the SAR zones are defined by specific international treaties, and in the case of the Mediterranean Sea they have been defined for over twenty years. The National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of a certain SAR area must be alerted and coordinate the rescue operations carried out by any ship within the maritime area of ​​competence: however, it may happen that a state manages a SAR area which includes areas of sea ​​over which it has sovereignty and others over which it exercises partial or no sovereignty, but in which it undertakes to exercise responsibility for emergencies at sea.

According to the first information, the Alarm Phone reports had been sent both to the Italian National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center and to the Maltese and Libyan authorities. In a use quoted from Corriere della Sera, the Italian Coast Guard said the Libyan authorities had asked the Italian National Coordination Center for support, claiming they were unable to deal with it. Thus, the Italian Center had instructed three merchant ships in the area to observe the state of the boat and at the same time sent other ships towards the area.

Also in the note, the Italian Coast Guard explained that the boat of migrants had capsized on Sunday morning, during the rescue operations, while some people were being rescued on a merchant ship bound for Italy: in any case more than 24 hours later than when the first emergency reports had been made.

Given the delay with which the first rescue operations seem to have taken place, Alarm Phone he accused the Italian authorities of having “deliberately delayed the rescue” and of having “let the migrants die”, despite having been informed “of the urgency and of the dangerous situation”. The NGO Sea Watch spoke of «one more failure to help», while Mediterranea Saving Humans he wrote on Twitter that “we are facing a new dramatic case of non-assistance and delay in rescuing people in danger at sea”.

In the note, the Coast Guard specified that the rescue intervention had “occurred outside the Italian SAR area of ​​responsibility”, due to the “inactivity of the other National Maritime Coordination and Rescue Centers involved”: it seems essentially at least partially reverse the responsibilities on the Maltese and Libyan authorities.

The new secretary of the PD Elly Schlein has spoken out on the question, defining the question as “a shame for Italy and for Europe”. The secretary of +Europa Riccardo Magi instead let it be known that he wanted to evaluate the possibility of file a complaint, because “the Italian authorities would have delayed the rescue while waiting for the Libyan coast guard who never arrived”. On Saturday, the Coast Guard said it had brought more than 1,000 migrants ashore in various operations that have been underway since Friday.

