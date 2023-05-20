there was ok from Chiné, Coni blocked everything

Failed plea deal e Juventus deferred. Or maybe not, she didn’t really go that way. In fact, the undergrowth of sports justice does not always follow a logical and linear trend. And this would seem to be one of those junctures. According to the reconstructions around the deed with which yesterday the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné referred Juventus and eight of its executives or former executives for the second line of the investigation – the one on salary maneuvers 2019-20 and 2020-21, on relations with agents and suspicious partnerships – a previous agreement between the parties would also have been found. For the satisfaction of Federal Prosecution and for that of Juventus, naturally. Since the process has not yet been instituted, the content of the agreement had to be examined by the Attorney General of CONIwhich raised only one, but decisive, objection: that of recidivism, given that the violations regarding the second file would overlap perfectly with those of the first. Article 4.1 before and article 4.1 after.

A problem that is not insurmountable, but that can only be solved with a specific argument which, however, perhaps due to the fear of exposing itself too much, the Federal Prosecutor would not have presented. Thus making the referral that arrived yesterday inevitable, an act due in the light of evolutions. Thus, by way of direct and objective responsibility, to the Juventus club a violation of Article 6 was allegedwhile the aforementioned article 4.1, the one on sporting loyalty, was charged to Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, Fabio Paratici, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti, Stefano Braghin and Cesare Gabasio.