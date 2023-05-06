Home » there was work in progress in that stretch
there was work in progress in that stretch

there was work in progress in that stretch

SAN BENEDETTO – A woman died in a road accident this afternoon along the A14 motorway, in the section affected by the works between San Benedetto and Grottammare.

A long queue (about 4 kilometers) immediately formed on the spot, which was disposed of only after a couple of hours. The crash took place around 7pm. The driver of the truck was also injured and transported to the hospital with a medium severity code. To reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

Firefighters, traffic police and 118 vehicles on site.

