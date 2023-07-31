There will be a new face at the head of the Lebanese central bank after 30 years

Loading player

Monday it ended the mandate of Riad Salameh as president of the central bank of Lebanon. His role It was taken interim by Wassim Mansouri, who was one of the four vice presidents. Salameh had been in office for thirty years and his policies are considered by many to be among the causes of the serious economic crisis that has been going through the country for some time: the banking sector has losses of about 70 billion dollars and the national currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value. Lebanon has a very high public debt and in 2019 for the first time in its history it did not repay part of the maturing government bonds: it went into defaultas they say in these cases.

Until 2019, Salameh was respected in the international financial scene for having managed to keep the Lebanese pound overall stable despite political instability and the fears of international investors. With the crisis that began that year, however, many of his policies proved harmful and counterproductive. Salameh is also under investigation in six European states for corruption and money laundering: an international arrest warrant has been issued for him, who has always declared himself innocent.

Salameh’s policies aimed at the stability of the Lebanese pound were central to the functioning of the whole system and were successful for many years. However, they have had significant side effects on the country’s financial system, which have only recently emerged.

The Lebanese pound is a historically weak currency. From the beginning of the nineties, to try to give it stability, the government “anchored” it to the dollar through a fixed exchange rate: it is a very rigid system with which the value of a weak currency is fixed in relation to that of a strong one, typically the dollar . Since then, tuition, health insurance, real estate or car loans have been priced in dollars, but most Lebanese continued to receive their salaries in local currency.

On the one hand, this mechanism guaranteed exchange rate and price stability, but on the other it created significant distortions because the value of the currency was often overvalued and did not reflect the performance of the local economy, but that of the US economy .

In such a system, central banks play a significant role. The Lebanese one often had to intervene on the financial markets to artificially keep the exchange rate fixed, and to do so it needed to obtain a great deal of foreign currency. Salameh then encouraged local banks to obtain dollar deposits or loans from their overseas branches, in exchange for paying high interest rates. This practice has hurt their business a lot and today Lebanese banks have big balance sheet problems.

The damage to the financial system has been considerable. Over time, stringent limits on the use of money have been imposed on citizens: to avoid capital flight, banks have established strong restrictions on transfers abroad and withdrawals in US dollars. Since 2019, the country has been living in a constant state of social tension, in which citizens protest by blaming politicians for systematic corruption and mismanagement of the country, which they believe are the basis of the current and serious economic difficulties.

Salameh has also financed large public spending policies through central bank policies over the years. Simplifying a lot, he helped “dope” the economy thanks to money specially printed by the central bank. This practice is called “debt monetization” and has been gradually abandoned by advanced economies for all the distortions it entails.

Salameh’s critics accuse him of having constantly financed the failed policies of the various governments, mostly made up of public spending. These interventions would have in no way contributed to the development and growth of Lebanon, but would have served only to maintain the consensus of the population towards the current government.

In addition to his involvement in disastrous economic policies, Salameh’s reputation has also been damaged by allegations of corruption and money laundering: there are judicial investigations against him in Lebanon and six European countries. The indictment alleges that Salameh embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars from the Lebanese central bank for personal gain.

Salameh was placed under formal investigation by French financial authorities in May, which was followed by an international arrest warrant from France and Germany.

