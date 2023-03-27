In Germany, a major transport strike has been called which will involve workers at ports, airports, railways and public transport and will last throughout the day on Monday. The strike was called by the two main German trade unions, Verdi and EVG, to which millions of workers adhere, to demand an increase in wages and their adjustment to the cost of living. In recent months, for the same reasons, other strikes had been organized, but Monday’s strike is considered the largest in decades in Germany. There have already been numerous train and plane cancellations.