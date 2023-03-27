Home World There will be an extensive transport strike in Germany today to demand higher wages
World

There will be an extensive transport strike in Germany today to demand higher wages

by admin
There will be an extensive transport strike in Germany today to demand higher wages

In Germany, a major transport strike has been called which will involve workers at ports, airports, railways and public transport and will last throughout the day on Monday. The strike was called by the two main German trade unions, Verdi and EVG, to which millions of workers adhere, to demand an increase in wages and their adjustment to the cost of living. In recent months, for the same reasons, other strikes had been organized, but Monday’s strike is considered the largest in decades in Germany. There have already been numerous train and plane cancellations.

See also  How to take Long Exposure photos.

You may also like

Israel, water cannons on protesters in front of...

Alina Juhart sings to Saša Popović | Entertainment

Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three months in...

how tornado in Mississippi flattened a school- TV...

direct preliminary hearing, updates

Russia deploys overseas tactical nuclear weapons, and China’s...

UK, oil leaks from a plant: emergency declared

Salt ends 2022 with a record year

UK, Dorset oil spill: state of emergency declared

World Weekly｜The farce of “arresting Trump” shows the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy