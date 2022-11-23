There will be heavy fog in Huanghuai and other places in North China, and there will be strong rain and snow in northern Xinjiang

1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic facts

Heavy rains occurred in Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and other places yesterday, and heavy fog appeared in Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Hubei and other places this morning:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were heavy to heavy rains in parts of central Fujian, southern Jiangxi, northern and southwestern Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi, eastern and southern Hainan Island, Zhanjiang and Maoming in Guangdong, Qionghai, Baoting and Local heavy rain in Wanning (100-224 mm); heavy snow, sleet or rain-to-snow occurred in parts of Altay, Tacheng, and Ili Valley in Xinjiang, and the precipitation in some areas of Ili Valley was 23-35 mm. This morning, heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km appeared in southern Hebei, central and western Shandong, Henan, central and northern Hubei, southern Shanxi, central Shaanxi, and western Guizhou, and local visibility was insufficient in southern Hebei, central and northern Henan, and central Hubei. 100 metres.

2. Abroad

(1) Significant rainfall in northwestern Australia, southeastern United States and other places

Moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains occurred in parts of northwestern Australia, North Island of New Zealand, eastern Indochina Peninsula, Philippine Islands, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, southeastern United States, southern Mexico, northern and southeastern South America.

(2) Significant snowfall in Central Asia, Northern Europe and other places

Central Asia, southeastern northern Europe, central Siberia, eastern Canada and other places experienced light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snowstorms.

2. Key weather forecasts

1.domestic key weather

(1) Foggy weather in Huanghuai and other places in North China

It is expected that from the morning to the morning of November 23, there will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in southern Hebei, western Shandong, central and northern Henan, southern Shanxi, and northern Hubei. Among them, southern Hebei, western Shandong, central and northern Henan, and Hubei In parts of the north and other places, there is strong dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters, and local visibility is less than 50 meters. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on November 23.

Figure 1 National Fog Forecast Map (from 08:00 to 14:00 on November 23)

(2) There will be strong rain and snow in northern Xinjiang

From the 23rd to the 25th, there was a lot of snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, parts of the Yili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places had heavy snow or sleet, and there were local heavy snowstorms. In addition, on the 24th and 25th, parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and the north-central part of Northeast China experienced light to moderate snowfall and localized heavy snowfall.

(3) South ChinaThere will be significant rainfall

From the 23rd to the 25th, there will be moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of South China and southern Jiangnan.

2. Key foreign weather

There are more obvious snowfalls in Northern Europe and Eastern Europe in Canada:In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in Canada, Alaska, Labrador Peninsula, southeastern Northern Europe, central and southern Eastern Europe, eastern and southern Central Europe, and Central Asia, and local heavy snowstorms.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 23rd to 08:00 on November 24th,Parts of northern Xinjiang, northeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, southwestern Heilongjiang and northeastern Heilongjiang experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. to Blizzard (10-18mm). There are light to moderate rains in parts of the southeast of Northwest China, the east of Southwest China, Jianghan, most of Jiangnan, South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, the southern coast of Guangxi, the southern coast of Guangdong, southern Fujian, northern Hainan Island, and central and northern Taiwan Island There was heavy rain (25-40 mm) in parts of other places. Some areas in central and eastern Inner Mongolia have 4-5 winds (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 23 to 08:00 on November 24)

From 08:00 on November 24 to 08:00 on November 25,Some areas in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, western and northern Northeast China, and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, western Heilongjiang, and Ili River Valley in Xinjiang experienced heavy snowfall (5-9 mm). There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, most of South China, and Taiwan Island, and local heavy rains (50-70 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Tibet, eastern Qinghai, and northern North China (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 24th to 08:00 on November 25th)

From 08:00 on November 25th to 08:00 on November 26th,Some areas in eastern Inner Mongolia, western and northern Northeast China, and northern Xinjiang experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, parts of northern Heilongjiang and Altay in Xinjiang experienced heavy snowfall (10-12 mm). There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, and most of South China, and local heavy rains (50-60 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Xinjiang, and western Liaoning (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 25th to 08:00 on November 26th)

4. Influence and attention

1. Pay attention to the adverse effects of rain and snow in northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang and other places on transportation and agricultural production;

2. Pay attention to the smog weather and adverse effects in Huanghuai and other places in North China;

3. Pay attention to secondary disasters that may be caused by local heavy rainfall in South China;

4. Drought trends and impacts in Jiangnan, South China, Guizhou, Chongqing and other places;

5. Weather services for forest, grassland and urban and rural fire prevention.

