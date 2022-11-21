1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

There was heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang yesterday, and heavy fog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places in North China this morning: 5 o’clock today compared with 5 o’clock yesterday, moderate to heavy snow, rain or sleet occurred in Altay, Tacheng, Yili River Valley and other places in Xinjiang, and local blizzards, The local maximum precipitation in Tacheng is 21.5 mm.

This morning, large areas with visibility less than 1 km appeared in central Beijing, southern Hebei, southeastern Shanxi, central Shandong, northern and eastern Henan, northern and southwestern Anhui, northwestern and southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, and northeastern Jiangxi. Fog, local visibility less than 200 meters.

At 5:00 today compared with 5:00 yesterday, the northeastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, western Jilin and other places experienced a 4-8°C drop in temperature, and the northeastern Inner Mongolia and northwestern Heilongjiang experienced a local drop of 10-20°C.

2. Abroad

(1) Significant rainfall in Southeast Asia, eastern America and other places

In the past week, moderate to heavy rains have occurred in parts of the western Indochina Peninsula, the Malay Peninsula, the Philippine Islands, the tropical islands of Southeast Asia, the northern and eastern United States, central and southern Mexico, northern and southeastern South America, northern Australia, and the North Island of New Zealand. , local torrential rain or heavy rain.

(2) Significant snowfall in Eastern Europe, Siberia and other places

In the past week, Eastern Europe, Siberia and the Far East, northern Central Asia, Mongolia, central and eastern North America, and the Great Lakes region experienced light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

(1) Heavy fog in places such as Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu and Anhui

It is expected that from the morning to the morning of the 21st, there will be foggy weather with visibility less than 1 km in southern Hebei, central Shandong, eastern Henan, northern and southeastern Anhui, northwestern and southern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang, northeastern Jiangxi, and northwestern Fujian. , Among them, parts of central Shandong, northeastern and southeastern Anhui, northwestern and southwestern Jiangsu have strong dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters, and local visibility is less than 50 meters (see Figure 1). The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 06:00 on November 21.

Figure 1 National fog forecast map (from 20:00 on November 20th to 14:00 on the 21st)

(2) There will be significant rainfall in the southern region

From the 21st to the 22nd, there were light to moderate rains and local heavy rains in parts of the eastern part of Southwest China, southeastern part of Northwest China, Jianghan, southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, northern Jiangnan, and eastern South China.

(3) There will be strong rain and snow in northern Xinjiang

From the 21st to the 23rd, there was a lot of snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, some areas in the Yili River Valley, Tacheng, Altay and other places had heavy snowstorms, and there were local heavy snowstorms.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Northern Europe, Eastern Europe, Siberia and other places have obvious snowfall

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or rain in western and southeastern Northern Europe, south-central and northeastern Eastern Europe, Central Asia, central Siberia, central Far East, southern and western Alaska, southern Canada, and southern Labrador Peninsula The snow is mixed, and the local area is as big as a blizzard. Southeast Asian islands, southern Japan, the southeastern coastal areas of the United States, southern Mexico, Cuba Island, Western Europe, Southern Europe and other places have moderate rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain.

(2) Significant rainfall in Brazil and other places in northwest Australia

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate rain and locally heavy to heavy rain in northwestern Australia, New Zealand, Colombia, Paraguay, western Brazil, central and southern Mexico, central India, southern Indochina Peninsula, and tropical islands in Southeast Asia.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on November 21 to 08:00 on November 22, there were light to moderate snow in parts of northern Xinjiang, northern Qinghai, northern Sichuan Plateau, southern Gansu, northern Tibet, and eastern Jilin. Among them, northern Xinjiang and eastern northern Xinjiang Some areas in other places have as big as blizzard (10-12 mm). Most of the Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, southern South China, and Hainan Island experienced moderate to heavy rain. Among them, parts of the southwestern coast of Guangdong and the northeastern part of Hainan Island experienced heavy rain or heavy rain (100-110 mm ). There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 21st to 08:00 on November 22nd)

From 08:00 on November 22 to 08:00 on the 23rd, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang, southern Qinghai, and northwestern Tibet. Among them, parts of northern Xinjiang and Ili River Valley had heavy snowfall. Large blizzard (26~30 mm). There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Jiangnan, central, northern, and southern South China. Among them, there were heavy rains or heavy rains (100-120 mm) in parts of southeastern Fujian, southwestern and central Guangdong, and northeastern Hainan Island. There are 6-7 winds in parts of northern Tibet (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 22 to 08:00 on November 23)

From 08:00 on November 23 to 08:00 on November 24, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang and northeastern Tibet. ). There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of central Jiangnan, northeastern Fujian, southern China, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of the southeastern coast of Guangdong and central and northern Taiwan Island (see figure 4).

Figure 4 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on November 23 to 08:00 on November 24)

