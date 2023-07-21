There will be no Primavera Sound Madrid in 2024

The festival Primavera Sound He has shared a message with the media and with his community of followers in which they confirm that next year there will be no edition of the festival in the city of Madrid.

The statement in question is this:

“After the recent editions of Primavera Sound in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Porto and thanks to your comments and the detailed assessment in which we have been immersed, we can say that we have it clear: the festival that you want and the one that we want are increasingly in tune. After the pandemic and the exceptionality of the double edition of 2022, this return to (new) normality has reconfirmed our idea of ​​what a Primavera Sound festival should be wherever it is held. Outstanding dates in Barcelona and Porto have embodied this idea and are leading the way: reconnecting with the essence of the festival and combining inalienable artistic singularity with world-class claims and an experience of maximum comfort for attendees.It is not an easy balance, but it is the balance we want and the one we have managed to achieve.

In this sense, and after several weeks of exhaustive evaluation of the first edition of Primavera Sound Madrid, the current circumstances lead us to announce that in 2024 the festival will not be able to be held. Although both the city of Madrid and the entire Community welcomed us with open arms, with affection that was reflected through the institutions, the cultural agents and of course the public, the external difficulties that the festival had to face in the final stretch of pre-production gave rise to one of the most complicated editions that Primavera Sound has ever had to face. And today, looking to 2024, the city does not have a venue capable of hosting an event of our magnitude and format with guarantees in terms of public demands, production requirements and musical deployment.

“As a consequence, despite the fact that the balance of the festival was more than satisfactory on a musical level, the expectations we had were not met and the experience of the public due to certain logistical aspects was not what was desired. Within the City of Rock there was a festival full of great musical moments, but we are not immune to some inconveniences”, confirms Almudena Heredero, director of Primavera Sound Madrid. “And that leads us to recognize that, currently, the necessary conditions are not in place for Madrid to have a Primavera Sound as it deserves in 2024.”

According to Alfonso Lanza, director of Primavera Sound, “we will continue studying the possibility of holding Primavera Sound in Madrid because we maintain a continuous and constructive dialogue with the city’s institutions. The will to continue this relationship exists on the part of all the parties involved, and the relationship with the city, which already came from afar, has only strengthened in recent months. What there are not, right now, are guarantees to be able to offer a festival in 2024 that meets the quality standards that Primavera Sound usually offers. It has been a first edition from which we extract many lessons and we do not want to waste them for the future”.

We want to thank once again the support that Primavera Sound institutions, sponsors, suppliers, professionals and, above all, the public have given us. We say goodbye, temporarily, with a bittersweet taste, but with the satisfaction and conviction of having put all our efforts and means so that the first edition could go ahead in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, the Primavera Sound universe continues to move, driven by what brought us here: seeing the artists and bands we like on stage. It will continue to happen both in the concert halls of the peninsula as part of the commitment to live music also in small and medium format (with upcoming tours by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Villano Antillano, Squid, Jungle, Brent Faiyaz or Weyes Blood, among many others), as well as in that unusual place that is the Magic Robin Hood of Benidorm for a new Spring Weekender in November. Also in Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Bogotá and Asunción, the four Latin American cities that will host the festival later this year. Four transatlantic venues chosen with care and conviction that will receive the festival at the end of this year to reflect the original spirit of Primavera Sound.

Right now, we are already working so that the next editions of Primavera Sound in Barcelona (from May 30 to June 2) and Porto (from June 7 to 9) are the festival we want, the festival you want. After more than two decades of Primavera Sound, looking to the future continues to be our driving force and stimulus. Especially and above all if you continue to accompany us.”

