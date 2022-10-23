one,live weather

1. Domestic reality

Precipitation is sparse in most parts of China, and the temperature in North and Northeast China is significantly reduced:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was sparse in most parts of my country, and there was heavy to heavy rain in the northern part of Taiwan Island, local heavy rain or extra heavy rain (382 mm). At 5 o’clock today, compared with 5 o’clock yesterday, some areas in southeastern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, central and southern Liaoning, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, and northern Shanxi experienced a temperature drop of 4 to 8 °C. Southeast Jilin, eastern Liaoning, northern Hebei, Beijing and other bureaus dropped by more than 10°C.

2. Live abroad

There are local heavy precipitation in Central Africa, Western Australia and other places:In the past 24 hours, heavy to heavy rains have occurred in parts of eastern Central Africa, eastern Bolivia and southwestern Brazil, eastern Australia, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and southern Indian Peninsula.

Second, the key weather forecast

1. Domestic key weather

There will be strong wind and rain in Hainan Island

From the night of the 23rd to the 25th, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in Hainan Island and other places. From the night of the 22nd to the daytime of the 24th, there will be northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in most of the East China Sea, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, and the Qiongzhou Strait. There is a northeasterly wind of magnitude 9, with winds reaching magnitude 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 in some areas of the Taiwan Strait.

（2）There will be strong rain and snow in the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

From the 24th to the 27th, due to the combined influence of the Bay of Bengal storm and the southern branch trough, there will be strong rain and snow in eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, western Sichuan Plateau, and western Yunnan. To heavy snow or sleet, local heavy snow or heavy snow, moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain or heavy rain in southeastern Tibet, northwestern Yunnan and other places.

2. Foreign key weather

Significant snowfall in northwestern and northeastern North America

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the western United States, western and southern Alaska, western Canada, Baffin Island, the coastal plains of Hudson Bay, northern Labrador Peninsula and other places, and local heavy snow. In addition, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in the northwestern part of the Indo-China Peninsula, the Ganges Delta, the Malay Peninsula, Sumatra, and the tropical islands of Southeast Asia.

（2）Significant precipitation in eastern Australia, high temperatures in northern Australia continue

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in eastern and southwestern Australia. In addition, parts of northern Australia and northern West Africa have high temperatures of 35 to 37 °C, and the local daily maximum temperature exceeds 40 °C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 23rd to 08:00 on the 24th,There is light to moderate snow (2.5-4 mm) or sleet in parts of northern Tibet, northern and western Qinghai, and other places, and light rain or sleet in parts of northeastern Jilin and southeastern Heilongjiang. There were light to moderate rains in parts of northern Xinjiang, southern Tibet, eastern Northwest China, southern and eastern Southwest China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there was heavy rain (25-45 mm) in the eastern part of Taiwan Island (see Figure 1). There will be northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the northern and southwestern waters of the East China Sea, the ocean east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and the central and western waters of the South China Sea. Level 9 northeasterly winds.

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 23 – 08:00 on 24th)

From 08:00 on October 24th to 08:00 on the 25th,There were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of southern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there were heavy to blizzards in parts of eastern Tibet and other places. There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Tibet, northern Shaanxi, western Sichuan Plateau, and Hainan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (50-80 mm) in parts of southeastern Tibet and northeastern Hainan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of northeastern and central Inner Mongolia, northern Tibet and other places (see Figure 2). Most of the East China Sea, the northwestern and central-eastern waters of the South China Sea, the Qiongzhou Strait will have northerly to northeasterly winds of magnitude 7 and gusts of magnitude 8, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, and the waters of the northeastern South China Sea. The northeasterly winds of ~8 and 9 gusts, of which the winds in some areas of the Taiwan Strait can reach 9 and 10 gusts.

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (October 24th 08:00 – 25th 08:00)

From 08:00 on October 25th to 08:00 on the 26th,There were light to moderate snow in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, southern and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and western Sichuan Plateau. Among them, there were heavy snowstorms in parts of eastern and southern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and northern Sichuan plateau. There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern and eastern Tibet, southern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin, northwestern Yunnan, Hainan Island and other places. Among them, there are heavy rains or heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet and northwestern Yunnan. There are 4-5 winds in parts of southwestern Heilongjiang, central Liaoning and other places (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (October 25th 08:00 – 26th 08:00)

4. Influence and Concern

1. Tibet and other places need to pay attention to the adverse effects of strong rain and snow;

2. The development trend and impact of meteorological drought in Jiangnan and northern South China;

3. Autumn harvest and autumn planting meteorological services;

4. Top 20 meteorological support services.

Make:Wang Taiwei Xiao Yiqing Kongqi Issued by Lian Zhihua: Fang Chong

