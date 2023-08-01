Home » There’s been a new drone strike in Moscow
World

There’s been a new drone strike in Moscow

by admin
There’s been a new drone strike in Moscow

In the night between Monday and Tuesday there was a new drone attack on Moscow, the capital of Russia, which was hit by another attack on Sunday morning. The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the same skyscraper hit on Sunday, in the district known as Moscow City, was damaged: there was damage to the 21st floor, where the drone destroyed a 150 square meter window. There are no reports of injuries. As in Sunday’s attack and those in previous months, Russia has blamed Ukraine, which has not commented on the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry said more drones were intercepted and destroyed in different areas of Moscow, causing no damage. One of these would have crashed into a residential complex in the same neighborhood as the skyscraper after being intercepted.

Attacks of this type on Russian territory began in early May. The first target had been the Kremlin: the drones had been shot down and had not caused any particular damage, but they had arrived close to the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin (who was not present), with a symbolically important result. According to US intelligence sources, those attacks were carried out by special units of the Ukrainian secret services. In late May, a new drone attack caused minor damage to buildings in three different residential districts of Moscow, while in July, three attacks hit various areas of the capital.

– Read also: Drone attacks on Moscow have become more frequent

See also  Chad, Macron at Déby's funeral: "We will not allow threats to stability". The rebels: bombed with the help of Paris

You may also like

A grateful goodbye with the mission in the...

Storm over Beijing, at least 11 dead and...

Sinéad O’Connor – one of the greatest voices...

Palau, WINDTRE’s big data for mobility flows and...

Udinese News – Marino talks about Fabbian: “A...

Burma, Aung San Suu Kyi was pardoned

Three Men, Including US National, Disappear in Los...

The cheapest vacation in Portugal in August 2023...

French Tourist Plane Successfully Lands at Sea After...

Actor Angus Cloud died Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy