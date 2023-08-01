There’s been a new drone strike in Moscow

In the night between Monday and Tuesday there was a new drone attack on Moscow, the capital of Russia, which was hit by another attack on Sunday morning. The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the same skyscraper hit on Sunday, in the district known as Moscow City, was damaged: there was damage to the 21st floor, where the drone destroyed a 150 square meter window. There are no reports of injuries. As in Sunday’s attack and those in previous months, Russia has blamed Ukraine, which has not commented on the incident.

The Russian Defense Ministry said more drones were intercepted and destroyed in different areas of Moscow, causing no damage. One of these would have crashed into a residential complex in the same neighborhood as the skyscraper after being intercepted.

Attacks of this type on Russian territory began in early May. The first target had been the Kremlin: the drones had been shot down and had not caused any particular damage, but they had arrived close to the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin (who was not present), with a symbolically important result. According to US intelligence sources, those attacks were carried out by special units of the Ukrainian secret services. In late May, a new drone attack caused minor damage to buildings in three different residential districts of Moscow, while in July, three attacks hit various areas of the capital.

