If it wasn’t for Veronica and all the staff at But who would have thought that to me, who love to cook cakes, the Valley he would have sent an email inviting him to a cooking session, with margarine as an ingredient!!In fact neither do I, considering the fact that I’m so careless that I don’t notice it right away, but luckily or better by magic, I have a very dear friend who tells me four days before the event “check your email!!” and there was just a [email protected] for me!!If it wasn’t for Veronica and all the staff at mindshare I would not have lived the fairy tale I’m about to tell you, so thanks thanks thanks :))) Since Veronica gave me the go I entered a whirlwind of very strong and beautiful emotions, I didn’t need to search among my cakes which one to choose to tell as my favorite recipe, I immediately knew what it would be.

The chocolate and salt cake, the cake that you who follow me make and make again and that I love because it makes me feel close to you 🙂

Then panic took over, but if it weren’t like that I wouldn’t be called Adrenalina and the suitcase on the bed was really with the desire to never come back, as one of my favorite songs says!

At the station I was thrilled and it shows from my SOS (will I be able to be serious sometime??!)

But as I found myself with the other bloggers at the Milan station, I immediately understood that panic would turn into something fabulous, into love, because even though we weren’t there, with some never seen before, it was love and laughter at first sight !

The transfer to the hotel was a comicall about the taxis for the Maison Moschino,

and there once again I understood that I was living a fairy tale, not only for the fantastic design with which this magnificent hotel is furnished

but also for the wonderful smiles that the reception guys gave us.

Everywhere I turned there were smiles, hugs and kisses and a lot of trepidation because soon they would take us to cook in the fabulous theater 7 !!

Arriving there, I immediately felt at home, actually I would say better than at home because seeing all those professional equipment it made me dizzy and then the exquisite kindness of Antonella and Gualtiero really made everything much easier for us, everything was there for us at the right time, crazy if I think that I can never find anything at home!! I had the honor of helping Laura Adani





preparing his magnificent cake, I cooked and collaborated with everyone and it was a real fairy tale come true.

You have no idea of ​​the joy I felt in finding myself in the kitchen again, feeling that everything I did was natural, I said to myself “you still know how to cook, cooking is your love!”.

Can you see that I’m convinced? 🙂

Then of course I also wanted to take pictures, because I wanted to capture all the love in studio 7! It overflowed from the windows, especially as people passed and stopped to look, we were love magnets 🙂

We all helped each other, it was wonderful to collaborate

I thought “crazy such a high concentration of women and no competition, this is love!”

and from there the song “love is in the air” started in my head and I haven’t let go since Friday 🙂

I will always carry the moment of reading our stories in my heart, we cried and laughed together, we recounted important moments of our lives behind a recipe, we opened our hearts to the waves of emotions that arrived and it was magnificent.

It wasn’t easy for me, shy, who hides behind an adrenaline screen, to read my story/recipe in front of everyone, in fact I read so fast that I think very little was understood, but I’m sure the concept arrived in everyone’s heart because so much love came back to me 🙂

Then we allowed ourselves a well-deserved rest eating our cakes, all delicious from the first to the last.

Don’t want me to be other friends, but for me to be, immersed in all that love with her next to me

just her vivian who told me “check your email!!” and she made this fairy tale possible, she had even more value, she is more than a friend, she is more than a sister, she is pure love ♥ Thanked and reluctantly greeted (I miss you already!) Antonella and Gualtiero from theater 7 we went back to the hotel

and prepare for the magnificent dinner that awaited us, al Clandestine!

You’ll forgive me if I didn’t photograph the dinner, but I had the honor of photographing the creator of the wonders that arrived at the table, chef Antonio Bufi

and thanking him for the sea breeze he gave us, he is simple and adorable he said "however the credit is not only mine but also the guys who work with me, if I didn't have them, I wouldn't be so good." The evening then continued with a surprise party organized by Lory (who could think of something with so much love if not her??!) for Laura Adani and still love, so much love that the heart almost overflowed.

And then Milan by night

and many, many, many laughs :))) The next morning the chef gave us another emotion, a breakfast fit for queens in a dining room in evening dress

yes true I was staggering, but you know by now “I stagger but I don’t give up” ahahahaha. Since Friday I have two words THANK YOU and LOVE in my head, so THANK YOU THANK YOU with lots of love to all THANK YOU to you!!

I will reopen the blog that has been stopped for far too long THANKS to the love you have given me!!

And so the story goes on and I feel like going back to the stove as in a dream :)))))))))))))





