These 2 small fruit trees are easy to care for and perfect for your garden, terrace and even your living room!

If you are choosing what to put in the garden, we suggest these 2 small fruit trees: they are easy to take care of!

With the arrival of spring, many of us feel a deep love and unexpected closeness to nature awaken. There is nothing quite like the feeling of having more greenery in your own home. If you too are thinking of adding a touch of nature to your garden, we have some suggestions for you.

In particular, we would like to advise you two trees that can be taken care of easily and which could transform your outdoor space into a lush oasis. Read on to find out more about these green wonders and how to best care for them.

Here are two trees for your garden that are easy to care for

Having greenery at home, whether it’s plants or trees, offers many benefits beyond just the aesthetic aspect. Plants improve air quality, increase humidity, reduce stress and can even promote concentration and creativity. However, many people feel held back by inexperience or the false belief that they don’t have a green thumb.

In reality, plant care can be much easier than you think. In this article, we want to suggest two trees that are perfect for your garden, which they require little maintenance e they are ideal for beginners. Read on to find out more about these gorgeous trees and how you can care for them stress-free.

The lemon and the olive tree are two fruit trees that we want to recommend to you for your terrace or garden. They are pretty easy trees to care for and don’t require great gardening skills. The olive tree, in fact, is resistant to drought and requires very little water, making it suitable for different climatic conditions. It easily adapts to spaces of any size, whether it’s a large garden or a small vase on the terrace. In addition, the olive tree offers pleasant shade over time and gives a rustic touch to the environment. In a few years you will also be able to taste its delicious fruits: the olive.

The care of the olive tree is quite simple: it adapts to different climatic situations and does not have great demands. In fact, the olive tree can grow in a spacious and sunny place, preferably in spring or autumn, avoiding extreme temperatures. Make sure it has enough room to grow and have at least 3/4 hours of luce solar, avoiding the grass near the tree to avoid excess moisture. The olive tree can grow in different types of soil, as long as there is good drainage. Adult olive trees only need rainwater to survive, as they are able to tolerate drought well.

ILemon is a favorite among citrus fruits and can be grown both in the garden and on terraces or balconies. It does not require complex care and may bear fruit in 2 or 3 years. It is an evergreen tree that requires attention to extreme temperatures, especially the cold, and needs good exposure to the sun. Caring for a lemon tree is relatively simple, although it does require more attention than an olive tree. The ideal temperatures for lemon are between 17 and 28 degrees Celsius.

He’s sensitive to cold, then the spring and autumn are the ideal times to plant it. Lemon must be watered more frequently compared to the olive tree, especially in hot climates, where it may need to be watered every 48 hours. The tree requires at least 5-6 hours of direct light a day, so the advice is to plant it in a fairly sunny place with little shade. Finally, during the first few years, pruning is important to shape the tree and adapt it to spaces such as balconies or terraces. Once the tree grows, pruning becomes mostly maintenance.







