These are the countries that will not require a visa from Venezuelans in 2024

In recent years, migration has been increasing worldwide, with Venezuelan migrants being one of the most prominent groups. According to Migración Colombia, as of February 2023, there were 2,445,065 registered Venezuelan migrants in the country as part of the temporary protection status.

As a result of this situation, some countries have changed their immigration regulations. To gain clarity on travel possibilities, it is important to understand which countries Venezuelans can travel to without a visa and which Latin American countries require a visa with a Venezuelan passport.

The British international migration consultancy, Henley and Partners, annually updates ‘The Henley Passport Index’, which ranks the visa-free access to 277 travel destinations for 199 different passports. According to the report, the Venezuelan passport is ranked 43rd on the list of passports with the most visa-free access, with 125 countries.

These countries include a range of destinations such as those in Oceania, the Middle East, and Europe. In Oceania, destinations include Fiji, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and Micronesia, among others. In the Middle East, countries such as Armenia, Bahrain, Iran, and Qatar offer visa-free access to Venezuelans. In Europe, the list of countries includes Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and many more.

For a full list of countries, Henley and Partners provides a comprehensive database on their website, detailing the visa requirements for Venezuelan passport holders.

The migration of Venezuelans has prompted changes in immigration regulations, and it is important for both migrants and host countries to stay informed about the visa requirements for travel.