They have explained to us, even very recently, that sports justice is more, let’s say, elastic and that we are stubborn to insist on those rigid juridical principles of Justice, the one with a capital g. Analyzing Juventus’ appeal, the Board of Guarantees will have the onerous responsibility of making us understand how sporting it is and how much Justice it administers, giving credible and transparent reasons for its decision, whatever it may be. Indeed, the grievances and comments made by Juventus in its appeal against the -15 sentence are serious for those who judge in a rule of law and should do so in compliance with the fundamental rules, even when it comes to sport. It’s okay sporty, but it’s still and always Justice.

Juve’s appeal: the legal distortions of the sentence

We have read the appeal of the Juventus lawyers and there are many legal distortions of the sentence that imposed 15 penalty points on Juventus: there is no law for which Juventus was condemned; there is no fair trial, in which the minimum rights are guaranteed to those who defend themselves; the conditions for revocation are missing, given that the “new facts” were actually known at the time of the acquittal sentence of May ’22; the technical bases for the main accusation are also missing, namely that of having created a «fraudulent system at the start». In short, it lacks a little too much for such a harsh and afflictive sentence. So there is no law. And it’s not really a detail for those who see themselves condemned. Because, Juventus’ appeal explains, it was precisely the Federal Court of Appeal, when it had acquitted all those referred by the Prosecutor for the “capital gains case” on 27 May 2022, to denounce a lack of legislation on the subject and the lack of «regulatory parameters» to attribute a value to a player’s performance rights, with the consequent impossibility of assessing the capital gains generated by the 15 purchase and sale transactions contested against Juventus as “significant” in the disciplinary proceedings.