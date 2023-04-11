Home World These are the selected ones of the second cycle 2023 of AIEnRuta Artists
These are the selected ones of the second cycle 2023 of AIEnRuta Artists

AIE has already released the list of artists who will be part of the second AIEnRuta of 2023, the cycle of the live music circuit organized by the society. This is the XXVIII edition and the list includes a total of sixteen names.

The Society of Artists, Interpreters and Performers (AIE) has already announced the selection of names that will be part of the second cycle of AIEnRuta next year. Let’s remember that each edition -and this is number XXVIII- has two cycles: the first from January to June and the second from September to December, which is where these artists who make themselves known in this news will be part of. The groups have been selected by a Committee made up of journalists, room programmers and cultural managers from all over the country.

In this selection, we will find a total of sixteen groups and soloists who will have four concerts with financial support from the AIE and also with a communication plan in different specialized media that also includes appearances on three Radio 3 programs, a medium that also awards a special prize.

The artists that are part of the selection of this second Cycle 2023 of AIEnRuta Artists are, in alphabetical order, the following: Alba Gil (Canary Islands), Alba Morena (Catalonia), Antía Muiño (Galicia), Çantamarta (Madrid), El Último Vecino (Catalonia), García Picasso (Andalucía), Judit Neddermann (Catalonia), Mice (Euskadi), Morreo (Madrid) ), Ødei (Euskadi), Olaia Inziarte (Navarra), Parabellum (Euskadi), Rosín de Palo (Aragón), Sandra Monfort (Valencia), Shego (Madrid), Sherry Fino (Andalucía), Toundra (Madrid) y Vera Fauna (Andalusia).

More information in this same link.

