These foods fill you up but don’t make you put on a kilo: they are very light

To keep in shape and not always feel hungry, we choose the right foods that we can eat as much as we like without the risk of gaining weight

Per to stay fit and at the same time not feeling that unpleasant feeling of hunger that can ruin the days – but also the nights – we must maintain a balanced dietin which each meal is composed of all macronutrients.

But we can do more. If we prefer foods that help us feel full without making us fat, we have hit the mark.

It’s about light, low-calorie foodsour allies in maintaining a healthy weight, with a nutritional intake adequate to our needs.

If we start from breakfast with this strategy, we can face the day without feeling constantly hungry, a situation which can also lead us to consume unhealthy foods, full of sugars or saturated fats.

How to start the day with lots of taste and few calories

A great choice for one filling breakfast and it is tasty too yogurt grecowhich alternatively we can also eat as light snack mid-morning or in the afternoon: it is rich in protein and calcium, but we must be careful when we buy it at the supermarket and choose the one with no added sugar.

To compose a delicious dish with Greek yogurt, add some berries and enjoy them together. Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries but also strawberries are fruits low in calories but very rich in antioxidants, vitamins and mineralsas well as being delicious. Other fruits with a high content of water, antioxidants and vitamins – typically summer – are watermelon and melonalso perfect for cooling off as well as for satiating.

Vegetables, our allies for health and figure

Among low-calorie foods that we can eat at will for lunch or dinner without gaining weight there are for example the green leafy vegetables – as the spinach not beetsthe salads eh cabbage – all with a high water content: excellent sources of vitamins, essential minerals and fiber – all of which contribute to increase the sense of satietyso they will make us feel full faster and longer.

Even the carrotsthe zuchinis eh cucumbers contain very few calories and are very filling, as well as providing the body with fiber and vitamins. We can eat them every day in quantity without moving the needle of the scale when we weigh ourselves.

