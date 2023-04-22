They are firing workers because of artificial intelligence | MobIT

What many feared is starting to come true – artificial intelligence is taking over human jobs.

Izvor: Unsplash

If you told everyone that they will us artificial intelligence change everything one day, it’s a good time to tell your friends that you were right all along, because one of the largest media and PR companies in China, Bluefocus Intelligent Communications Group, has just announced that it will employ AI instead of external authors and graphic designers.

According to Bloomberg, which obtained an internal memo circulating in the company, employees were informed of plans to replace external workers with generative artificial intelligence. “To embrace the new wave of AI-generated content, starting today, we’ve decided to suspend all fees for external authors and designers”says the memorandum.

In order to obtain a license for use generative AI systemsBluefocus approached the companies Alibaba and Baidu, and the company’s shares jumped 19 percent after the memorandum became public.

We have witnessed for decades that automated systems have replaced human workers, however, little technology hascaused concernas was the case with artificial intelligence. According to research by Goldman Sachs, these systems could replace a quarter of the workforce in the US and Europe, which is as many as 300 million workers.

The authors of the research claim that AI automation will have some kind of impact on as many as two-thirds of employees. Globally, 18 percent of workers could be displaced by AI, with workers in developed countries more at risk than those in developing countries.

However, not everything is so black in the conducted research. As stated, 63 percent of the workforce in the US would allegedly keep their position, but with the help of artificial intelligence, they would make it easier for themselves from 25 to 50 percent of the workload.

