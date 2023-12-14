They arrest the Cuban who burned a guard alive in Alquízar

Horrific Crime Shocks Artemisa Province in Cuba

CubitaNOW Editorial Staff ~ Wednesday, December 13, 2023

A brutal and shocking crime has deeply affected the province of Artemisa in Cuba. Eduardo Enamorado Pérez, an elderly custodian, was burned alive while on duty at the San José farm in the Mayorquín popular council, Alquízar municipality.

The authorities have made an arrest in connection to this heinous act. The suspect, Yoel González Figueroa, is a former police officer who had previously worked on the farm. He was terminated from his position after the victim filed a complaint against him.

The arrest of González Figueroa was confirmed through a post on the Facebook profile “Angerona de Cuba”, which is linked to the MININT. It was revealed that the attacker was found in possession of stolen items, including hard drives from the property’s security cameras.

Although the post did not disclose González’s former employment as a police officer, independent sources and the influencer Niover Licea have indicated that the suspect has confessed to the crime. He was apprehended along with two other accomplices on Sunday.

Surveillance footage from cameras at González’s residence captured the cruel murder, prompting widespread shock and condemnation due to the savage nature of the act. Local activists, including Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia, have spoken out about the tragedy. It was revealed that the victim, known as “Silvestre”, had only recently started working at the farm following a previous robbery.

Salcedo Verdecia expressed regret over the inhumane act and highlighted that the property had been previously targeted by thieves, resulting in the death of an elderly woman from a heart attack. This previous tragedy led to the installation of security cameras and the hiring of Eduardo Enamorado.

The activist also mentioned the arrest of González and his two accomplices, emphasizing that one of the victim’s relatives is a political prisoner from 11J.

The community has been left reeling from this shocking and senseless act of violence. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure that justice is served for the victim and their family.

