They assure that Biden would eliminate parole for Cubans for this reason

President Biden Open to Eliminating Immigration Policies to Support Ukraine

According to sources from the Spanish agency EFE, North American President Joe Biden would be willing to eliminate immigration policies, such as the Parole program for Cubans and CBP One, to obtain support for an aid package of more than 60 billion dollars for Ukraine, which faces a crisis with Russia. Negotiations between Democrats and Republicans include proposals such as resuming expulsions at the border, increasing the capacity to deport migrants, and applying other restrictive measures. A government spokesman said that Biden is open to compromise, if there is enough support for this purpose that he has with Ukraine.

Talks will stretch into next year, as Democrats seek to pass a $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, and Republicans ask for tougher measures on the country’s southern border in return.

The Department of Defense reported that it is almost out of funds to support Ukraine’s defense and will soon transfer more than $1 billion to replenish reserves sent to Ukraine, with few resources available to maintain US military readiness. On the other hand, negotiators have agreed on a series of immigration control measures, such as detaining people seeking asylum at the border and allowing rapid expulsions for those immigrants with less than two years in the United States. They have also discussed raising the initial threshold for filing asylum claims in credible fear cases. Meanwhile, the White House is trying to preserve the parole program but can use it as a bargaining chip in these negotiations that will take place in 2024.

Currently, the trial against parole is taking place in Texas, United States, and the decision in this regard will last until next year. Also recently, the North American Embassy in Nicaragua indicated that there was no date for the end of this immigration policy that favors citizens of Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela.

