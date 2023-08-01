they broke up, what happened

Perla Vatiero and Mirko Brunetti broke up after Temptation Island 2023. The couple attended the final episode of the reality show of feelings, which aired on July 31, to inform the public about what happened a month after the end of the program.

Pearl Vatiero e Mirko Brunetti After Temptation Island 2023 they broke up. In the last episode dedicated to the journey through feelings, broadcast on Monday 31 July, the two recounted what happened after the weeks spent at Is Morus Realais. They had decided to participate in the program because their story seemed to be stalled and the confrontation with singles and boyfriends put Perla and Mirko in the face of the fact that perhaps they were no longer happy together and in fact they had decided to leave the show divided.

Perla and Mirko one month after Temptation: what happened

Perla and Mirko arrived at the meeting with Filippo Bisciglia, a month after the end of the program, separated. The two told what they understood during the journey and what led them to make the final decision. Mirko declares:

I became aware of who I am and the things that make me feel good, I resent myself, whether you want it or not, she oppressed me a lot, I feel freer. A week after we left here, we spoke on the phone, I would have liked a mature confrontation, but I understood that there wouldn’t be. Temptation taught me to understand that you should never repress yourself for someone else, it taught me to regain awareness of my means. I let myself go to beautiful sensations, when I didn’t reflect myself in what she said about me. Seeing me different and appreciated for who I am, she has given me the strength to say that it is no longer the right situation.

Greta comes to Filippo and says: “For me he is an absolute boy, in the sense that he has everything he should have. He is sweet, thoughtful, resolved. I wrote to him, I learned his number from his memory, he came to see me, I introduced him to my family, which is fundamental for me. I’m crazy, crazy in love.” The two also got a tattoo that reads “your eyes my cure”.

Mirko and Perla did not get back together after Temptation Island: “The father removed her from social media”

It’s time for Perla who arrives at Filippo Bisciglia to tell him about her post-programme journey:

I’m fine, even if at times I’ve metabolized what happened inside the village, I’ve metabolized what my fiancé did and felt on a sentimental level. I feel disappointed in him, we broke up for good, but we haven’t seen each other again, for the simple fact of having respect for a five-year relationship. I think there was no priority in seeing each other, but not to get back together, because the way I am, I couldn’t have. I’ve changed, I’ve had busy weeks, I’ve had to move, reorganize my work, but being sick didn’t scare me. Temptation taught me that it takes courage, I missed it I had lost it.

Igor also arrives: “I’ve known sides of her character that were less noticed inside, she’s a sensitive, caring girl“, Perla adds speaking of Igor: “I got on well with him, he gives me attention, I hope I find serenity and I hope that the acquaintance can continue on a certain seriousness, because I’m not a person who plays, because I don’t open up easily and I’m not interested in anyone easily“.

The confrontation bonfire: what they said at the end of the program

The two followed precisely the process required by the program and at the end of the three weeks apart, they found themselves at the confrontation bonfire, requested by Mirko. He, ever closer to the single Greta Rossetti, said: “I was in love with you, now I’m not anymore” addressing Perla and accusing her of being “ungrateful, superficial and immature”, underlining her relationship with the single Igor. She, for her part, did not deny the interest she felt in the boy, but reiterated how the attitude of Mirko had done nothing but destroy their relationship: “IInstead of dealing with problems, you did things just because you had to, out of compassion.” After leaving the separate program, then, they went to the respective singles they met during their journey.