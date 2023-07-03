Cockroach phobia, did you know that they can get into your ears while you sleep? Find out what happens when they sneak into your body…

I am among the most hated insects in the world, to the point that we would do anything to keep them away from our homes. As soon as we see one frantically running along the baseboards or the joints in the floor, we run away horrified precisely because of the sense of disgust that this scenario causes us. But how would you take it if we told you that cockroaches can actually do much worse than sneak into your home?

A video recently posted on TikTok by a user makes it perfectly clear what is the most dramatic eventuality that you may have to face. Try to imagine, in this case, the image of a cockroach that it enters your body through the ear slit (perhaps at the time of day when you are resting, and in which, therefore, you could not absolutely notice his presence).

Well, similar episodes occur every day galore. As explained by the author of the clip that appeared on TikTok, in fact, cockroaches and cockroaches would go crazy for fermented foods. Reason for which, the cerumen produced by the ears would represent an irresistible attraction for these insects to say the least. But what happens to our bodies when a cockroach sneaks in through the ear canals? How serious is the danger who are we going to meet?

Cockroaches in the ears, the nightmare of millions of people: what happens when they enter your body?

Cockroaches represent a real phobia for the vast majority of people. Reason for which, already in the past, we had happened to list you all a number of tips to keep them away from your home. From leaving no food residue on the ground, to making any food package still open completely disappear: these are just some of the indications for keeping these insects away. At night, however, any type of defense ends disastrously collapsing in the face of the danger posed by cockroaches.

Cockroach in the ear (TikTok) – ecoo.it

The possibility of such insects sneaking into our ears, unfortunately, is more than real. During the night hoursespecially, it becomes difficult to notice the presence of any Beatles (which, attracted by the smell emanating from our earwax, would not hesitate even for an instant to slip into the ducts of our body). These animals, which prefer narrow spaces, would end up curling up on themselves in order to go back up the ear canal in depth.

Although they cannot (fortunately) reach the brain, cockroaches could easily lurk inside ours ear canals until obstruct them. Although there is no real risk of damage to the most important organ of the body, finding ourselves with a cockroach in our ears without our knowledge is a scenario that any of us would gladly avoid.

What to do, therefore, when an insect of this species sneaks into our ear canals in the middle of the night? The only solution to extract it, of course, is to head to the hospital and to rely on the skills of industry experts, who will get it out in no time. However, it is probable that the phobia that such an episode could repeat itself again, from that moment on, is destined to never abandon you.

Cockroaches at home: all the methods to track them down and get them away as quickly as possible

Cockroaches: how to get them away from home? (Pinterest) – ecoo.it

In order to prevent unpleasant situations like the ones described above from happening to you too, we want to suggest a series of tricks to flush out cockroaches who, without your knowledge, have snuck into your home unnoticed. The places that these insects prefer to inhabit are precisely those dark and dirty parts of the house (near the fridge, behind the oven, in the cellars). By looking carefully at these places, you will see that you will be able to locate them in no time.

To force them to leave the home hurriedly, in parallel, what we recommend is to use a spray solution based on water and neutral soap. The latter, in particular, would represent a real repellent for cockroaches and cockroaches. By spraying them with such a mixture, you will see them leaving your homes in no time.

