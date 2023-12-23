They capture the alleged murderers of Melani García, the 16-year-old Cuban teenager killed in Havana

The alleged murderers of Melani García Lorenzo, the 16-year-old Cuban teenager murdered over the weekend in Havana, have been captured. The victim’s aunt, Lourdes Torres, took to social media to express her gratitude after asking for help in locating them.

“Good night. Thank you, only I know what I’m going through and the immense pain I carry within me. Thank you again to everyone, your support, each message gave me strength to continue this fight,” she said.

“Every call gave me strength. Thanks to all the MININT bodies in a general sense, who told me they trusted that everything will be resolved, but I was very desperate, but together we achieved it,” she noted.

“You with your beautiful messages of faith and full of strength. I am a humble woman. Here you have me. Do not hesitate to call me. I know that spirit heard my prayers and this was the day,” she noted.

“The end of the first chapter. I continue with my strength as a warrior woman to ask for the maximum sentence. My justice still stands. I will not stop. Thousands of blessings to all the people and their families who joined in this pain. Justice,” concluded the Cuban who asked for help through social networks to capture those allegedly responsible for the crime that claimed the life of her niece.

