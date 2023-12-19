They denounce “rallies” and sales of appointments to register electric motorcycles in Cuba

Cubans face long lines and bureaucracy as deadline to register electric motorcycles approaches

As the deadline to register all types of electric motorcycles in Cuba approaches, many citizens are facing huge queues and difficulties in the registration process. The deadline to regularize electric motorcycles and mopeds ends in one year, according to authorities, and owners who have not obtained the corresponding license plate in the Vehicle Registry (RV) will not be able to circulate starting in January 2024.

According to independent media Cubanet, many citizens have not been able to complete the registration procedure due to the difficulties presented by the RV offices, as well as the resale of appointments to carry out the registration process. This has led to frustration and concern among Cuban citizens, with some expressing fears of losing their entire investment in their electric motorcycles.

An anonymous source from the Patrol Unit in Havana spoke with Cubanet, revealing that drivers who circulate without a license plate or without the necessary registration papers will face sanctions, including fines, suspension of their driving license, and even confiscation of their vehicle.

The registration process has become a source of controversy and concern for many Cubans who rely on electric motorcycles due to the lack of public transportation options on the island. With figures exceeding 500,000 electric mopeds, the difficulties in the registration process have raised questions about the future of transportation in Cuba. As the deadline approaches, many Cubans are hoping for a resolution to the challenges they face in registering their electric motorcycles.