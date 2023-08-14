Home » They do not communicate names of customers, reported owners of B&Bs and hotels
World

They do not communicate names of customers, reported owners of B&Bs and hotels

by admin
They do not communicate names of customers, reported owners of B&Bs and hotels

by blogsicilia.it – ​​23 seconds ago

Owners of hotels and B&Bs reported in Lampedusa, in the Agrigento area, for not having communicated the names of the customers staying in their structures to the police headquarters. A total of 17 have been reported to the Agrigento prosecutor’s office by the police. This is the balance sheet of an activity carried out throughout July. To be made a flurry of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The names of the customers are not disclosed, B&B and hotel owners reported appeared 23 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Grow a method to walk together

You may also like

Advertising messages in Japan, a journey between creativity...

Kalya: “Rock Prison”

Udinese market – Samardzic is the day of...

Ex Udinese – Arslan, good first / Brace...

Siner, like Djokovic, chose tennis instead of skiing...

Flights canceled in Sicily due to volcano |...

Former Niger President Mohamed Bazoum accused of high...

FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: “Marebonus is excellent news. It is...

Chieti, the carabinieri stop him with a taser...

Christian Zurita will be the candidate for president...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy